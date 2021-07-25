Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : Canadian union Unifor starts strike at Rio Tinto operations

07/25/2021 | 09:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 25 (Reuters) - Canadian union Unifor said on Sunday about 900 workers had started strike action at global miner Rio Tinto's operations in the western Canadian province of British Columbia.

Unifor issued a 72-hour strike notice on Wednesday after nearly seven weeks of unproductive talks over proposed changes to workers' retirement benefits and unresolved grievances.

In an emailed statement to Reuters, a spokesperson for the miner said that the union refused the company’s proposal to request the intervention of a mediator.

"Rio Tinto has made every effort to reach a mutually beneficial agreement through negotiating with Unifor over the past seven weeks, and will continue to do so," the company said in the statement.

The union represents about 900 workers at the miner's aluminium smelting plant in Kitimat and power generating facility in Kemano.

"Rio Tinto was given every opportunity to reach a fair deal but showed complete disregard for our issues," the union said in a statement.

Unifor said it was committed to resolving the labour dispute amicably and urged the company's management to reach a fair settlement.

The company said that required staff and employees are now taking on operational duties to ensure the smelter and powerhouse continue to function safely.

Rio had earlier sought an order from the province's labour relations board declaring power plant workers essential, according to a union bulletin. (Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru and Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Additional reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Potter and Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
09:19aRIO TINTO : Canadian union Unifor starts strike at Rio Tinto operations
RE
03:41aRIO TINTO : Unifor Says Rio Tinto Smelter Workers In Kitimat On Strike
RE
03:41aUnifor -remains committed to resolving labour dispute amicably and urges rio ..
RE
03:37aUNIFOR-ABOUT 900 RIO TINTO WORKERS A : 01 a.m. pacific time
RE
07/22Rio Tinto Faces Labor Strike at Kitimat, Kemano Operations
DJ
07/22Dovish ECB, upbeat earnings support euro zone stocks
RE
07/22Rio Tinto Steps Up Study of Possible Underground Mining at Kennecott Copper -..
DJ
07/22RIO TINTO : Allocates $108 Million to Evaluate Potential Underground Mining at K..
MT
07/22RIO TINTO : progresses studies for potential underground mining at Kennecott cop..
PU
07/22ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, Chevron, Flutter, Netflix, Unilever...
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 66 420 M - -
Net income 2021 24 325 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 907 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,33x
Yield 2021 14,3%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,99x
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 81,46 $
Average target price 90,05 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC8.34%140 433
BHP GROUP20.83%170 682
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.25%51 116
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.78%36 176
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)58.52%18 704
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED14.29%12 285