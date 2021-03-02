Log in
Rio Tinto plc

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 03/02 11:30:00 am
6455.5 GBX   +2.42%
05:58pRIO TINTO  : Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in 2022
RE
05:58pRio Tinto Chairman to Step Down Amid Fallout From Destruction of Rock Shelters
DJ
05:46pRIO TINTO  : announces Board changes
BU
Rio Tinto Chairman to Step Down Amid Fallout From Destruction of Rock Shelters

03/02/2021 | 05:58pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Rio Tinto PLC said its chairman would step down amid the fallout from its destruction of two ancient rock shelters in Australia that have already cost the miner's former CEO and two other executives their jobs.

Rio Tinto said Simon Thompson won't seek re-election in 2022 and that independent directors Sam Laidlaw and Simon McKeon will jointly lead the search for a successor.

The company's successes have been "overshadowed by the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters at the Brockman 4 operations in Australia and, as chairman, I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to this tragic event," said Mr. Thompson.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 1758ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 2.11% 6436 Delayed Quote.15.23%
SILVER 0.91% 26.75 Delayed Quote.1.68%
