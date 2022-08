By Kyle Morris

Rio Tinto PLC said Tuesday that it has completed the sale of a gold royalty on an area including the Cortez mine operational area and the Fourmile development project in Nevada to RG Royalties LLC for $525 million in cash.

The mining company said the deal unlocks value from the portfolio and releases cash immediately.

RG Royalties is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Gold Inc.

