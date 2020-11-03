Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 11/03 03:27:44 am
4524.75 GBX   +2.20%
03:05aRIO TINTO : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
02:15aRIO TINTO : Board change
PU
02:01aRIO TINTO : Board change
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Rio Tinto : Director Appointment/Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/03/2020 | 03:05am EST

Notice to ASX/LSE

Rio Tinto Board change

3 November 2020

David Constable will step down as a non-executive director of Rio Tinto with effect from 31 December 2020.

Mr Constable, who has served on the Rio Tinto Board since 2017, is stepping down in order to concentrate on his new role as chief executive officer of Fluor Corporation.

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson said "I would like to thank David for his considerable contribution to the Board over the years and for his wise counsel. On behalf of the Board I wish David well for the future, particularly in his new role as CEO of Fluor."

Page 1 of 2

Contacts

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Media Relations, Australia

Illtud Harri

Jonathan Rose

M +44 7920 503 600

T +61 3 9283 3088

David Outhwaite

M +61 447 028 913

T +44 20 7781 1623

Matt Chambers

M +44 7787 597 493

T +61 3 9283 3087

Media Relations, Americas

M +61 433 525 739

Matthew Klar

Jesse Riseborough

T +1 514 608 4429

T +61 8 6211 6013

Media Relations, Asia

M +61 436 653 412

Grant Donald

T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Investor Relations, Australia

Menno Sanderse

Natalie Worley

T: +44 20 7781 1517

T +61 3 9283 3063

M: +44 7825 195 178

M +61 409 210 462

David Ovington

Amar Jambaa

T +44 20 7781 2051

T +61 3 9283 3627

M +44 7920 010 978

M +61 472 865 948

Clare Peever

M: +44 7788 967 877

Group Company Secretary

Joint Company Secretary

Steve Allen

Tim Paine

Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto Limited

6 St James's Square

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

London SW1Y 4AD

Melbourne 3000

United Kingdom

Australia

T +44 20 7781 2000

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in England

Registered in Australia

No. 719885

ABN 96 004 458 404

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2020 08:04:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
03:05aRIO TINTO : Director Appointment/Resignation
PU
02:15aRIO TINTO : Board change
PU
02:01aRIO TINTO : Board change
BU
12:50aRIO TINTO : The iconic Argyle diamond mine delivers its final production
PU
12:31aRIO TINTO : The iconic Argyle diamond mine delivers its final production
BU
10/29RIO TINTO : upgrades Vaudreuil Plant to improve safety and efficiency
PU
10/29ANALYSIS : As COVID persists and U.S. election nears, China growth lifts Asia
RE
10/29Australian shares close lower as spiralling pandemic stokes recovery fears
RE
10/28ANALYSIS : Australia's star vaccine maker not immune to virus anxiety
RE
10/27EUROPE : European stocks hit one-month low as virus fears dominate
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 442 M - -
Net income 2020 9 626 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,18x
Yield 2020 7,62%
Capitalization 95 439 M 95 244 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
EV / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 64,93 $
Last Close Price 57,21 $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-1.68%95 244
BHP GROUP-13.13%110 805
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.24%28 958
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.18%22 088
FRESNILLO PLC88.93%11 098
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC41.38%10 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group