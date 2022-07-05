Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:36 2022-07-05 am EDT
4640.00 GBX   -4.03%
02:56pRio Tinto Down Over 5%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
09:05aAmerican Lithium Appoints Kodiak Copper CEO to its Board, Names Former Plateau Energy CEO as EVP
MT
06:43aGuinea Orders Rio Tinto, SMB to Halt Work on Simandou Iron-Ore Reserves
DJ
Rio Tinto Down Over 5%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR (RIO) is currently at $56.62, down $3.21 or 5.37%


--Would be lowest close since Oct. 28, 2020, when it closed at $55.42

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 12, 2021, when it fell 8.06%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 10.5% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 23, 2022, when it fell 10.63%

--Down 15.42% year-to-date

--Down 59.19% from its all-time closing high of $138.73 on May 16, 2008

--Down 31.32% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it closed at $82.44

--Down 36.66% from its 52-week closing high of $89.39 on Aug. 3, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $56.02; lowest intraday level since Oct. 29, 2020, when it hit $55.39

--Down 6.38% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 10, 2022, when it fell as much as 7.13%


All data as of 2:32:31 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1455ET

