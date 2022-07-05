Rio Tinto Down Over 5%, on Track for Lowest Close Since October 2020 -- Data Talk

Rio Tinto plc Sponsored ADR (RIO) is currently at $56.62, down $3.21 or 5.37%

--Would be lowest close since Oct. 28, 2020, when it closed at $55.42

--On pace for largest percent decrease since Aug. 12, 2021, when it fell 8.06%

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 10.5% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022, when it fell for five straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending June 23, 2022, when it fell 10.63%

--Down 15.42% year-to-date

--Down 59.19% from its all-time closing high of $138.73 on May 16, 2008

--Down 31.32% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it closed at $82.44

--Down 36.66% from its 52-week closing high of $89.39 on Aug. 3, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $56.02; lowest intraday level since Oct. 29, 2020, when it hit $55.39

--Down 6.38% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 10, 2022, when it fell as much as 7.13%

All data as of 2:32:31 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1455ET