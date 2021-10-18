Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/18 11:35:03 am
5002 GBX   -0.71%
05:37pRIO TINTO : Executive changes
BU
04:02pRio Tinto Strategy Executive Peter Toth Steps Down
DJ
03:37aRIO TINTO : RBC remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : Executive changes

10/18/2021 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Peter Toth, Group executive, Strategy and Development, has accepted a new position outside of Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said “During Peter’s seven years with Rio Tinto, he has played a key role in shaping our corporate strategy, executing our portfolio restructure, and guiding our approach to climate change. We thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

Peter has stepped down from the Group’s executive committee with immediate effect and his responsibilities will be divided between current executives. He will remain in an advisory role until the end of 2021 and leave the company on 5 April 2022.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:37pRIO TINTO : Executive changes
BU
04:02pRio Tinto Strategy Executive Peter Toth Steps Down
DJ
03:37aRIO TINTO : RBC remains Neutral
MD
03:28aRIO TINTO : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03:25aRIO TINTO : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
03:09aMiners, financials help Australian shares post 3-week closing high
RE
01:15aFTSE 100 to Open Lower After Downbeat Asia Trading
DJ
12:50aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks Seen Constrained by Inflation Fears, Disappointing China Da..
DJ
10/17RIO TINTO : Statement on Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia Report
BU
10/17Australia Inquiry Into Destruction of Caves by Rio Tinto Calls for Federal Protections
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62 745 M - -
Net income 2021 22 149 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 705 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,59x
Yield 2021 21,4%
Capitalization 82 718 M 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 50,02 $
Average target price 74,75 $
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-7.90%27 395
BHP GROUP-7.64%85 101
GLENCORE PLC67.62%70 763
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC20.11%49 163
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.45%35 695
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)116.54%29 133