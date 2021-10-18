Rio Tinto : Executive changes

Peter Toth, Group executive, Strategy and Development, has accepted a new position outside of Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said “During Peter’s seven years with Rio Tinto, he has played a key role in shaping our corporate strategy, executing our portfolio restructure, and guiding our approach to climate change. We thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

Peter has stepped down from the Group’s executive committee with immediate effect and his responsibilities will be divided between current executives. He will remain in an advisory role until the end of 2021 and leave the company on 5 April 2022.

