  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:17 2023-06-12 am EDT
5068.00 GBX   -1.11%
03:46pSector Update: Energy Stocks Slipping in Late Afternoon Trading
MT
03:09pRio Tinto Executive team change
BU
01:57pSector Update: Energy Stocks Falling Monday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Rio Tinto Executive team change

06/12/2023 | 03:09pm EDT
Ivan Vella, Chief Executive, Aluminium, has accepted a new position outside of Rio Tinto and will leave in December 2023. He will continue to lead Aluminium while a robust process to identify his successor is undertaken but has stepped down from the Group’s executive committee with immediate effect.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said, “Ivan has made a significant contribution during his 20-year career with Rio Tinto, holding senior positions across the aluminium, iron ore, copper, and coal product groups, providing both operational and strategic leadership. We thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 641 M - -
Net income 2023 12 244 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,72x
Yield 2023 7,16%
Capitalization 109 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 64,47 $
Average target price 74,19 $
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-11.61%109 232
BHP GROUP LIMITED-1.99%152 709
GLENCORE PLC-21.25%67 970
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)0.39%42 621
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.81%38 384
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-24.08%37 489
