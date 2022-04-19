Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/19 11:38:57 am EDT
6149.00 GBX   -1.01%
05:54pRio Tinto Expects Increased Iron Ore Output in 2nd Half -- Commodity Comment
DJ
05:04pRio Tinto 1Q Australian Iron-Ore Shipments Down 8% On-Year
DJ
09:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings season getting in full swing
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto Expects Increased Iron Ore Output in 2nd Half -- Commodity Comment

04/19/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto PLC on Wednesday said first-quarter Australian iron-ore shipments declined. It also reported a decline in aluminum production year-on-year, but an increase in mined copper output. Here are some remarks from its quarterly operational report.


On iron-ore market:

"Iron-ore prices have been volatile, with the Platts 62% Fe index up 33% at the end of the first quarter ($158/dry metric ton). Since late February, supply concerns due to the war in Ukraine has outweighed muted demand growth and a crackdown on speculative trading behaviour in China. China's economy is getting a boost with infrastructure spending, but Covid-19 lockdowns pose downside risks to near-term construction activity."


On iron-ore output:

"Pilbara operations had a challenging first quarter, as expected, as ongoing mine depletion was not offset by mine replacement projects, with delayed commissioning of Gudai-Darri (first ore still forecast for the second quarter of 2022) and ongoing commissioning challenges at the Mesa A wet plant continuing to impact production ramp up at Robe Valley. Covid-19 constraints impacted labor supply as we experienced increased cases on-site in the Pilbara following the Western Australian border opening in March. We expect increased production volumes and improved product mix in the second half with the commissioning and ramp up of Gudai-Darri, commissioning of the Robe Valley wet plant and improved mine pit health. Full year shipments guidance remains unchanged."


On aluminum market:

"The aluminium LME price was volatile ending up 25% at the end of the first quarter, and above $3,500/ton, supported by disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine war, high energy prices and supply tightness in Europe and China. The price hit a record high of almost $4,000/ton on 7 March as fear gripped the market that supply from Russia will become inaccessible. Tight physical metal markets and low inventory levels have also supported increased market premia across U.S. and Europe during the first quarter.


On aluminum output:

"Aluminium production... was 8% lower than the first quarter of 2021 due to reduced capacity at our Kitimat smelter in British Columbia following the strike which commenced in July 2021. The reduced capacity has been partly offset by the continued stable performance across all remaining smelters, despite considerable challenges related to unplanned employee absences due to Covid-19. Agreement with the labor union and employees was reached in October and preparations continue for the Kitimat smelter to progressively restart from June 2022 with full ramp up expected by the end of the year."


On copper market:

"Copper has not experienced a price rally to the extent seen in other base metals, although the price was up 7% at the end of the first quarter ($4.69/pound). The global market continues to be tight, with exchange stocks near 16-year lows, and is still susceptible to supply disruptions. However, rising global production later in 2022 should help to offset disruptions.


On battery-materials markets:

"Prices for key battery metals have continued to increase as strong demand outpaces supply, amidst low spodumene feedstocks. Lithium carbonate prices have more than doubled in the first quarter and seen a six-fold increase year on year. Nevertheless, mine supply growth should pick up due to the ramp up of idled mine capacity and new projects coming online, especially in Australia."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1954ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PLC S.P.A. 1.15% 1.755 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.01% 6149 Delayed Quote.25.55%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -0.09% 206.8603 Real-time Quote.16.95%
SILVER -0.22% 25.055 Delayed Quote.11.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.88% 80.25 Delayed Quote.10.42%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:54pRio Tinto Expects Increased Iron Ore Output in 2nd Half -- Commodity Comment
DJ
05:04pRio Tinto 1Q Australian Iron-Ore Shipments Down 8% On-Year
DJ
09:34aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings season getting in full swing
08:10aRBC Boosts Price Target on Rio Tinto to GBP56 From GBP53, Maintains Sector Perform Rati..
MT
02:59aAustralian shares hit 3-1/2-month closing high on mining, energy boost
RE
04/18Miners, energy stocks lift Australian shares to over 3-month high
RE
04/14Rio Tinto Exits Australian State Mining Lobby Group Over Coal Expansion Push
MT
04/14Smiths Group Appoints Chief Financial, People Officers
MT
04/13Mining, energy stocks lift Australia shares on firm commodity prices
RE
04/13Australia shares end higher on gains in miners, EML Payments
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 823 M - -
Net income 2022 19 244 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,95x
Yield 2022 10,9%
Capitalization 133 B 133 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 79,86 $
Average target price 81,70 $
Spread / Average Target 2,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC26.98%133 883
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.51%195 591
GLENCORE PLC40.50%89 636
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC38.21%65 910
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)79.11%45 602
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.78%42 083