Rio Tinto : Fourth Quarter Operations Review 2022

Notice to ASX/LSE

Rio Tinto releases fourth quarter production results

17 January 2023

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, said: "We were fatality free for the fourth consecutive year, as we continue to put safety at the forefront of everything we do. A number of operational records were achieved in the second half across the Pilbara iron ore mine and rail system. Deployment of our Safe Production System resulted in improved performance at those sites and overall production was higher versus 2021 across all commodities, with the exception of aluminium and alumina.

"The acquisition of Turquoise Hill Resources strengthens our copper portfolio and demonstrates our ability to allocate capital with discipline to grow in materials the world needs for the energy transition and delivering long- term value for our shareholders. Copper guidance has been increased accordingly. We continue to invest in future growth, progressing the Rincon lithium project in Argentina and are working with our partners to progress the Simandou project in Guinea.

"We continue to work hard to transform our culture and invest in genuine partnerships. I am proud that we have reached new agreements with the Yindjibarndi and Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura peoples in Australia, and the Pekuakamiulnuatsh First Nation in Canada.

"In line with our new purpose of finding better ways to provide the materials the world needs, we will continue to progress our four objectives and strategy to strengthen the business, which will lead to profitable growth and continue to deliver attractive shareholder returns."

Q4 vs Q4 vs Q3 Full Year vs Full Year Production* 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) Mt 87.3 +4% +5% 321.6 0% Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) Mt 89.5 +6% +6% 324.1 +1% Bauxite Mt 13.2 +1% -4% 54.6 +1% Aluminium kt 783 +3% +3% 3,009 -4% Mined copper kt 131 -1% -5% 521 +6% Titanium dioxide slag kt 323 +42% +4% 1,200 +18% IOC** iron ore pellets and concentrate Mt 2.5 +1% -9% 10.3 +6%

*Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated **Iron Ore Company of Canada

2022 operational highlights and other key announcements

We continue to prioritise the safety, health and wellbeing of our workforce and communities where we operate. We experienced our fourth consecutive year with no fatalities at our managed operations, and continue to work hard with our partners to achieve the same results at our non-managed assets and marine operations.

non-managed assets and marine operations. Pilbara operations produced 324.1 million tonnes (100% basis) in 2022, 1% higher than 2021. Shipments were 321.6 million tonnes (100% basis), in line with 2021. Performance improvements continued across the system and we achieved record second half performance across the mine and rail system. We expect Gudai-Darri to reach its nameplate capacity on a sustained basis during 2023.

Gudai-Darri to reach its nameplate capacity on a sustained basis during 2023. Bauxite production of 54.6 million tonnes was 1% higher than 2021, despite equipment reliability issues at Weipa and Gove in Australia.

Aluminium production of 3.0 million tonnes was 4% lower than 2021 due to reduced output at our Kitimat smelter in British Columbia, Canada and Boyne smelter in Queensland, Australia. The rate of pot restarts at Kitimat picked up in the fourth quarter and Boyne smelter cell recovery efforts continued. Recovery at both smelters is progressing with full ramp-up expected to be completed during the course of 2023. All of our other aluminium smelters continued to demonstrate stable performance.