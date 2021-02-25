Log in
Rio Tinto plc

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
News 
All News

Rio Tinto : Freeport eyes U.S. expansions as Biden's EV plan boosts copper demand

02/25/2021 | 12:48pm EST
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc is set to approve expansions at several of its U.S. copper mines to capitalize on surging demand for the red metal as President Joe Biden moves to electrify the nation's automobiles and combat climate change, Chief Executive Richard Adkerson told Reuters.

The expansions would be a major bet on the U.S. economy - one of the company's largest markets - and also on the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs), which use twice as much copper as internal combustion engines.

Adkerson also said he has no desire to combine Freeport with Barrick Gold Corp or another gold producer and is working to give COVID-19 vaccines to about 25,000 workers at the Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia, which Freeport owns with that country's government. He also is aiming to double the size of the company's board of directors.

Phoenix-based Freeport already produces more than 1 billion pounds of copper each year in the United States, little of which is exported. While the company opened a new U.S. mine last year in Arizona, it could soon greenlight expansions at three mines in the U.S. Southwest, Adkerson said, adding more than 250 billion pounds of copper each year to U.S. output.

"President Biden clearly has a commitment to addressing climate change, and any climate change initiative creates demand for copper," Adkerson, who became Freeport's chairman on Feb. 2, said in an interview this week. "We're very well-situated to address that with the assets we have."

Biden met with lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss how to secure supplies of electric vehicles and the minerals used to make them.

Just a year ago, Freeport worried about "our ability to continue operating" due to the coronavirus pandemic, Adkerson said. With copper prices hovering near $2 a pound last April, the company was forced to make budget and dividend cuts.

Copper is a key barometer of economic health due to its use in manufacturing. In the last six months, copper prices have slowly rebounded to just above $4 a pound and Freeport's stock has more than doubled.

"Now we can turn our attention to focusing on these growth opportunities," Adkerson said, adding that any expansions would take several years to bring online. That timeline implies the company remains bullish on copper for the long run.

The option to expand existing mines, rather than building new ones, gives Freeport an advantage over its rivals, Adkerson said. Rio Tinto Plc, for instance, is trying to build the Resolution Copper mine in Arizona, a project that Native Americans oppose on religious grounds. Adkerson declined to comment on that dispute.

NO TIE-UP

The combination of Freeport's improving sales and stock price has seemingly shooed away potential bidders, including Barrick. Last year, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow expressed interest in Freeport.

At the time, Barrick's market value was twice that of Freeport. Now, given its stock surge, Freeport is worth $20 billion more than Barrick. Bristow told investors last week his first priority now is to expand the assets Barrick already owns.

"I don't believe it makes sense to combine a company like ours with a gold company," Adkerson said. "But I don't criticize Mark (Bristow) for thinking we have good assets."

Freeport's commitment to copper, Adkerson said, will remain and the company will avoid lithium, rare earths and other EV metals that are getting more attention on Wall Street. Adkerson, who has been CEO since 2003 and is now 74, said he has no plans to retire.

"We're on the verge of really great success, and thank God I've got the health and energy to be a part of it," he said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Amran Abocar and Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 1.97% 6480 End-of-day quote.16.18%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 53 381 M - -
Net income 2021 16 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 606 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,83x
Yield 2021 8,98%
Capitalization 150 B 149 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 3,38x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 83,09 $
Last Close Price 89,91 $
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target -7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC16.18%148 760
BHP GROUP18.90%183 244
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.20%54 578
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.97%39 718
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED25.54%12 584
SOUTH32 LIMITED15.79%10 546
