Rio Tinto : Half Year Results 2022 - Release

Rio Tinto delivers underlying EBITDA of $15.6 billion and an interim dividend of 267 US cents per share

27 July 2022

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We remain focused on delivering on our long-term strategy, with a steady improvement in operating performance and some notable advances in our growth agenda. We continue to strengthen our partnership with the Mongolian government following commencement of underground mining at Oyu Tolgoi, delivered first iron ore from the Gudai-Darri mine and approved early works funding at the Rincon lithium project.

"Market conditions were good, albeit below last year's record levels. We delivered largely flat production and solid financial results, with underlying EBITDA of $15.6 billion, free cash flow of $7.1 billion and underlying earnings of $8.6 billion, after taxes and government royalties of $4.8 billion. As a result, we are paying our second highest ever interim dividend of $4.3 billion, a 50% payout, in line with our policy. The market environment has become more challenging at the end of the period.

"We are committed to making lasting, long-term change to our culture, including to our workplace culture, and to building better relationships with Indigenous peoples, communities and partners. The progress we are making will ensure we continue to deliver attractive returns to shareholders, invest in sustaining and growing our portfolio, and make a broader contribution to society in the drive to net- zero carbon emissions."

Change Change Six months ended 30 June 2022 2021 2020 vs 2021 vs 2020 Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions) 10,474 13,661 5,628 (23)% 86 % Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (US$ millions) 3,146 3,336 2,693 (6)% 17 % Free cash flow1 (US$ millions) 7,146 10,181 2,809 (30)% 154 % Consolidated sales revenue (US$ millions) 29,775 33,083 19,362 (10)% 54 % Underlying EBITDA1 (US$ millions) 15,597 21,037 9,640 (26)% 62 % Profit after tax attributable to owners of Rio Tinto (net earnings) (US$ millions) 8,908 12,313 3,316 (28)% 169 % Underlying earnings per share1 (EPS) (US cents) 532.7 751.9 293.7 (29)% 81 % Ordinary dividend per share (US cents) 267.0 376.0 155.0 (29)% 72 % Special dividend per share (US cents) - 185.0 - (100)% n/a Total dividend per share (US cents) 267.0 561.0 155.0 (52)% 72 % Underlying return on capital employed (ROCE)1 34 % 50 % 21 % At 30 At 31 June December 2022 2021 Net cash 1 (US$ millions) 291 1,576

This financial performance indicator is a non-IFRS (as defined below) alternative performance measure ("APM"). It is used internally by management to assess the performance of the business and is therefore considered relevant to readers of this document. It is presented here to give more clarity around the underlying business performance of the Group's operations. First half 2022 and first half 2021 APMs are reconciled to directly comparable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) financial measures on pages 69 to 76. First half 2020 APMs are reconciled within the 2020 Half Year Results

Safety remains our top priority: we have now exceeded 3.5 years without a fatality on a managed site but we recognise that safety requires operating discipline every day. Our all-injury frequency rate of 0.35 improved from 2021: fatigue, labour shortages and other pressures from COVID-19 have heightened safety risks in day-to-day operations. We are advancing our enhanced Safety Maturity Model to address these risks.

