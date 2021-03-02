Log in
RIO TINTO PLC

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto Hit by Amended Australian Tax Bills; Intends to Dispute

03/02/2021 | 02:42am EST
By Joe Hoppe

Rio Tinto PLC said Tuesday that it has been issued with an amended tax bill of 359.4 million Australian dollars ($279.3 million) of primary taxes and A$47.1 million of interest by the Australian Taxation Office.

The world's second-biggest mining company by market value said it is confident of its position and it will dispute the assessments, and that in accordance with its usual practice it will pay 50% of the primary tax upfront as part of the objections process.

The assessments relate to the denial of interest deductions on an isolated borrowing used to pay an intragroup dividend in 2015, which was repaid in 2018, the company said.

Rio Tinto said that borrowing to fund the payment of a dividend is a normal commercial practice.

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-02-21 0242ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC 1.86% 6303 Delayed Quote.15.23%
SILVER -1.61% 26.108 Delayed Quote.1.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 52 258 M - -
Net income 2021 16 930 M - -
Net Debt 2021 707 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,62x
Yield 2021 9,19%
Capitalization 146 B 146 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,81x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 83,07 $
Last Close Price 87,78 $
Spread / Highest target 37,9%
Spread / Average Target -5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC15.23%146 473
BHP GROUP18.05%178 398
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC19.53%52 628
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.15%36 887
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED14.72%11 120
SOUTH32 LIMITED12.96%10 151
