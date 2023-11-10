SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - As part of its 120th-anniversary celebration, Rio Tinto Kennecott announced a donation of $10 million for the Museum of Utah, which is currently being built on the grounds of the Utah State Capitol complex. The Museum is slated to open in 2026 under the umbrella of the Utah Historical Society.

The donation, which will be distributed over the next 10 years, represents Kennecott's deep connection and historical ties to Utah and marks the first major private donation to the Museum project.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Managing Director Nate Foster said: "Our investment in the Museum of Utah not only honors the legacy of our mining ancestors who built the path for us to provide critical minerals the world needs today. It also demonstrates our continuing commitment to our Utah community, which we look forward to cultivating for many years to come."

As Utah's first state history museum, the Museum of Utah will celebrate the state's unique history, culture, and art through world-class exhibits, programming, and community spaces. In recognition of their donation, the Building Utah gallery will be presented by Rio Tinto Kennecott. The gallery will honor the work of Utahns in many areas, from agriculture and mining to homemaking and railroad building.

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox said: "It's fitting to honor the successful 120-year history of Rio Tinto Kennecott in the state, as we appreciate the company's forward-looking donation to the new Museum of Utah. This museum will tell all of us the Utah stories we know, but it will also surprise us as we see our state's treasures in a new light."

A future gateway to Utah's Capitol complex, the Museum will engage visitors of all ages, and from all over the world, as they explore Utah's past and consider their place in shaping the state's future through four primary galleries. The Museum will be free and open year-round to the public and feature more than 17,000 square feet of exhibition space and over 400 objects on display.

For more information on the Museum of Utah, please visit this link .

