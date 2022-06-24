Rio Tinto : Memorandum of Understanding signed on cooperation to combat climate change and desertification

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia -- The Ministry of Environment and Tourism of Mongolia and Rio Tinto Mongolia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to work together in combating climate change and desertification, agreeing to collaborate in the following areas over 2022-2026:

Contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation and implementing Mongolia's national-level commitments; Ensuring the implementation of international conventions that Mongolia has ratified; Sharing international best practices in the field of environment and strengthening research, analysis and human resource capacity; Joint participation in and organisation of international events.

At a time when climate change challenges, including carbon emissions, global warming, and desertification, are coming under a sharp focus globally and instigating increased international efforts, the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between the Mongolian government and a large private sector representative is a significant milestone in implementing Sustainable Development Goals and combating climate change in urban and rural areas in Mongolia.



Addressing this cooperation, Minister of Environment and Tourism B.Bat-Erdene said "Due to its geographical location, climate factors, and the fact that its economic sectors are largely dependent on weather and climate, Mongolia is one of the countries that are most vulnerable to climate change globally. Placing a significant emphasis on combating climate change nationally for Mongolia, we have incorporated this priority in our New Recovery and Green Development policies. By establishing the Memorandum of Understanding today, we will be working together with Rio Tinto to implement projects and initiatives aimed at contributing to achieving our goals nationally and delivering on our commitments under the Paris Agreement within the United Nations framework on climate change."



Rio Tinto Mongolia Country Director Kh.Amarjargal said "This collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Tourism aligns with our company's objective to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to combating climate change. With operations in 35 countries around the world, Rio Tinto is working towards an ambitious goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. I am very pleased that, within the framework of this cooperation, we will be helping bring international best practice and technological solutions into Mongolia and contribute to the delivery of Mongolia's sustainable development goals."



With the Memorandum of Understanding coming into effect, the Parties will establish a joint working group to develop and execute projects and initiatives animated at combating climate change and desertification and, to an extent, contribute to implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.



As part of the cooperation, parties will seek to explore how to implement international best practice and determine scientific solutions to deliver on Mongolia's 2025 target to combat forest pests.



The global average temperature has warmed by 0.86°С in the last 100 years, while Mongolia's average temperature rose by 2.25°С in the last 80 years. Furthermore, the occurrence of natural and climate disasters, including forest fire, drought, and dzud, has doubled over the last 20 years in Mongolia.



