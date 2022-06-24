Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30 2022-06-24 am EDT
4988.75 GBX   +1.60%
11:06aRIO TINTO : Memorandum of Understanding signed on cooperation to combat climate change and desertification
PU
04:50aAustralia's sex discrimination commissioner calls for urgent change in mining sector
RE
06/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Powell did it again
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : Memorandum of Understanding signed on cooperation to combat climate change and desertification

06/24/2022 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia -- The Ministry of Environment and Tourism of Mongolia and Rio Tinto Mongolia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to work together in combating climate change and desertification, agreeing to collaborate in the following areas over 2022-2026:

  1. Contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation and implementing Mongolia's national-level commitments;
  2. Ensuring the implementation of international conventions that Mongolia has ratified;
  3. Sharing international best practices in the field of environment and strengthening research, analysis and human resource capacity;
  4. Joint participation in and organisation of international events.

At a time when climate change challenges, including carbon emissions, global warming, and desertification, are coming under a sharp focus globally and instigating increased international efforts, the signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between the Mongolian government and a large private sector representative is a significant milestone in implementing Sustainable Development Goals and combating climate change in urban and rural areas in Mongolia.

Addressing this cooperation, Minister of Environment and Tourism B.Bat-Erdene said "Due to its geographical location, climate factors, and the fact that its economic sectors are largely dependent on weather and climate, Mongolia is one of the countries that are most vulnerable to climate change globally. Placing a significant emphasis on combating climate change nationally for Mongolia, we have incorporated this priority in our New Recovery and Green Development policies. By establishing the Memorandum of Understanding today, we will be working together with Rio Tinto to implement projects and initiatives aimed at contributing to achieving our goals nationally and delivering on our commitments under the Paris Agreement within the United Nations framework on climate change."

Rio Tinto Mongolia Country Director Kh.Amarjargal said "This collaboration with the Ministry of Environment and Tourism aligns with our company's objective to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to combating climate change. With operations in 35 countries around the world, Rio Tinto is working towards an ambitious goal to reach carbon neutrality by 2050. I am very pleased that, within the framework of this cooperation, we will be helping bring international best practice and technological solutions into Mongolia and contribute to the delivery of Mongolia's sustainable development goals."

With the Memorandum of Understanding coming into effect, the Parties will establish a joint working group to develop and execute projects and initiatives animated at combating climate change and desertification and, to an extent, contribute to implementing the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

As part of the cooperation, parties will seek to explore how to implement international best practice and determine scientific solutions to deliver on Mongolia's 2025 target to combat forest pests.

The global average temperature has warmed by 0.86°С in the last 100 years, while Mongolia's average temperature rose by 2.25°С in the last 80 years. Furthermore, the occurrence of natural and climate disasters, including forest fire, drought, and dzud, has doubled over the last 20 years in Mongolia.

Contacts

Ministry of Environment and Tourism
B.Uurtsaikh
+976 8803 8882

B.Mandakh
mandakh@mne.gov.mn
+976 8510 0098

Rio Tinto Mongolia
Anudari Enkhbaatar
anudarie@riotinto.com
+976 9510 5637

Category: Oyu Tolgoi

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 15:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
11:06aRIO TINTO : Memorandum of Understanding signed on cooperation to combat climate change and..
PU
04:50aAustralia's sex discrimination commissioner calls for urgent change in mining sector
RE
06/23WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Powell did it again
06/23Rio Tinto, Arctic Minerals Expand Finnish Copper Project Joint Venture
MT
06/23Arctic Minerals AB and Rio Tinto Expands the Joint Venture for the Copper Project Peräp..
CI
06/23Morgan Stanley Downgrades Rio Tinto to Equalweight from Overweight, Trims PT
MT
06/23ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Booking, Lowe's, Snap, Snowflake, Tesla...
06/23EUROPE : European stocks fall as oil, metal prices extend losses
RE
06/23RIO TINTO : Reduced to Neutral by Morgan Stanley
MD
06/22Australian state inquiry says miners failed to protect women
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 59 675 M - -
Net income 2022 18 812 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 823 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,33x
Yield 2022 14,4%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 60,20 $
Average target price 77,67 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC0.37%103 142
BHP GROUP LIMITED-2.41%141 598
GLENCORE PLC17.80%71 758
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC1.39%47 739
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-8.70%33 617
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)27.39%33 057