Rio Tinto : Mongolia partners to create green space in the National Amusement Park of Ulaanbaatar City

10/05/2022 | 11:42pm EDT
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia-Rio Tinto Mongolia has today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Mayor's Office of Ulaanbaatar City and National Amusement Park LLC to undertake a restoration project in the National Amusement Park.

Under the partnership, Rio Tinto Mongolia will restore 10 hectares of land, between the Children's Palace and the Sun Road, located in the western section of the National Amusement Park. The project will create a new green space, with additional facilities for people to enjoy recreational activities in a safe, clean environment.

National Amusement Park LLC will ensure free transfer of the land to public ownership and carry out commercial redevelopment on the adjacent six hectares of land, ensuring alignment with the overall concept and design of the park.

Rio Tinto Mongolia Executive Director Kh.Amarjargal said: "This green development project will create a new, vibrant and sustainable public space, which supports recreation, community cohesion and social connection across the city. Rio Tinto Mongolia will take on the overall project management responsibilities and work together to deliver this transformational public-private partnership. The project underscores our commitment to contributing to society and sustainable development in Mongolia."

Governor of the Capital City and Mayor of Ulaanbaatar D.Sumiyabazar said:"A key objective set out in the Vision 2050 policy document ratified by the Parliament is around green economy and ensuring sustainability and digital transformation in developing Ulaanbaatar and other urban areas. Within this framework, we are working on a range of initiatives to increase the green space in the city and enable a more pleasant environment for the public. We are excited to be working with Rio Tinto to restore the land in the National Amusement Park into a recreational space for everyone to enjoy. I would like to thank Rio Tinto for their contributions and support in improving the quality of life for people and enhance community engagement in the city. Going forward Ulaanbaatar must achieve global benchmarks in terms of green space, which is important to supporting the physical and mental wellbeing of people."

During the implementation phase, the project will seek to maximise community engagement and engage national companies to undertake the construction work.

The project is expected to run for four years, with the construction work taking place in the first year followed by maintenance activities. Rio Tinto Mongolia will oversee the relevant tender processes for the project activities, including design and construction.

The parties will now work together to proceed to next steps of the park restoration project, with an aim to commence construction activities within the first half of 2023.

Contact

Media Relations at Rio Tinto Mongolia

Dashnyam Bayarjargal, dashnyam.bayarjargal@riotinto.com, +976 94042241

Category: Oyu Tolgoi

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 03:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
