Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:02 2023-04-19 am EDT
5530.00 GBX   -1.41%
05:43pRio Tinto Notches 1Q Iron-Ore Export Record, Cuts Fiscal Year Copper Output Estimate -- Update
DJ
04:55pRio Tinto 1Q Iron-Ore Exports Up 16%; Cuts Fiscal Year Copper Output Estimate
DJ
11:54aFTSE 100 win streak ends amid rate hike worries
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto Notches 1Q Iron-Ore Export Record, Cuts Fiscal Year Copper Output Estimate -- Update

04/19/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Rhiannon Hoyle


Rio Tinto PLC reported record first-quarter iron-ore shipments from its mammoth Australian mining operations, but downgraded its full-year copper-production estimate, citing a conveyor outage at its Kennecott mine near Salt Lake City, Utah.

The company also said it is reviewing the budget and schedule for a project at its Rincon lithium development in Argentina due to searing local inflation and rising equipment costs.

The world's second-biggest miner by market value on Thursday said it shipped 82.5 million metric tons of iron ore from its mines in Australia's Pilbara region in the three months through March, up 16% on the same period a year ago. Rio Tinto's iron-ore mining operations there are the biggest in the world, alongside a network of mines run by rival Vale SA in Brazil.

Output from its iron-ore pits was 11% higher than the year-prior level and exports were boosted by a drawdown of stockpiles, the company said.

Rio Tinto said it also produced 145,000 metric tons of mined copper in the quarter, in line with the same period of 2022. However, the miner cut its full-year copper-production estimate due to disruptions at Kennecott, as well as geotechnical challenges in the pit of the Escondida mine in northern Chile.

Rio Tinto now expects to report between 590,000 and 640,000 tons of mined-copper production in 2023, from 650,000 to 710,000 tons previously.

Output at the Kennecott mine was 36% lower year-on-year because of the problems with a conveyor belt that links the mine to a concentrator. The area also experienced record snowfall -- twice the historical Utah average, the company said.

The concentrator is expected to operate at reduced rates until the third quarter, with Rio Tinto planning to truck ore while it sources replacement motors for the conveyor. The miner kept copper unit-cost guidance unchanged.

At the Rincon lithium project in Argentina, development of a lithium-carbonate starter plant is ongoing, the company said. However, it is reviewing its $140 million estimate and schedule for the plant in response to surging inflation.

"Detailed studies for the full-scale operation are ongoing, and the exploration campaign progressed to further understand Rincon's basin and brine reservoir," the miner said.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1943ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.04% 238.2665 Delayed Quote.24.95%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.53% 5.5584 Delayed Quote.-4.75%
GOLD 0.03% 1994.06 Delayed Quote.9.34%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.41% 5530 Delayed Quote.-3.26%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.01% 1168.78 Real-time Quote.10.60%
S&P GSCI SILVER INDEX 0.12% 1249.51 Real-time Quote.6.16%
SILVER 0.00% 25.253 Delayed Quote.4.39%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.00% 217.46 Delayed Quote.22.42%
VALE S.A. -2.92% 76.25 Delayed Quote.-12.39%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:43pRio Tinto Notches 1Q Iron-Ore Export Record, Cuts Fiscal Year Copper Output Estimate --..
DJ
04:55pRio Tinto 1Q Iron-Ore Exports Up 16%; Cuts Fiscal Year Copper Output Estimate
DJ
11:54aFTSE 100 win streak ends amid rate hike worries
AN
11:38aBiotech, Natural Resources Lead European Equities Lower in Wednesday Trading
MT
08:05aFactbox-Red-hot copper riding a new wave of consolidation
RE
07:16aStocks falter on US hike expectations and UK CPI
AN
02:57aFTSE 100 Seen Lower as Global Markets Struggle; Inflation Data in Focus
DJ
02:42aAustralian shares little changed as miners offset weak energy, financials
RE
04/18Australian shares flat as miners offset losses in financials; Star plunges
RE
04/18BHP says more stability in Chile would spur its investment
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 52 640 M - -
Net income 2023 12 775 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 372 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,30x
Yield 2023 6,76%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,26x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 68,81 $
Average target price 73,49 $
Spread / Average Target 6,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-3.26%117 501
BHP GROUP LIMITED2.08%158 729
GLENCORE PLC-9.85%77 485
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)6.80%45 356
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.49%42 197
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.35.83%40 026
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer