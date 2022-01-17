Rio Tinto : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RIO
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
RIO TINTO LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Monday January 17, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
RIO
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
14,214
31/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
1 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
RIO TINTO LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
96004458404
1.3
ASX issuer code
RIO
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
17/1/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
2 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted
2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:
securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
3 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
RIOAL : SHARE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
RIO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
2,911
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
Yes
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
31/12/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Vesting of Matching Share Rights granted under the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share Plan (myShare) during the quarter ended 31 December 2021
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
4 / 7
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Number of +securities
2,911
The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:
A transfer of existing +securities
The underlying securities being received by the holder are:
Already quoted by ASX
Existing +securities converting into an existing class
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
RIOAL : SHARE RIGHTS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +Security code and description
RIO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted
11,303
The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted
31/12/2021
Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?
Yes
Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?
Yes
Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
No
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred
31/12/2021
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Vesting of Rights granted under the Rio Tinto Limited Equity Incentive Plan during the quarter ended 31 December 2021.
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
5 / 7
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:54:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
Sales 2021
62 515 M
-
-
Net income 2021
21 740 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
3 040 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
5,48x
Yield 2021
13,8%
Capitalization
122 B
122 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
1,90x
EV / Sales 2022
2,40x
Nbr of Employees
47 500
Free-Float
-
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
23
Last Close Price
73,72 $
Average target price
71,01 $
Spread / Average Target
-3,68%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.