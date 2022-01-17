Log in
Rio Tinto : Notification regarding unquoted securities - RIO

01/17/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

use only

Entity name

RIO TINTO LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Monday January 17, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

RIO

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

14,214

31/12/2021

For personal

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

RIO TINTO LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

96004458404

1.3

ASX issuer code

RIO

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/1/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Unquoted options that have been exercised or other unquoted +convertible securities that have been converted

For personal use only

2.2b The +securities being issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted are:

securities that have already been quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

RIOAL : SHARE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

RIO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

2,911

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

Yes

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

31/12/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Vesting of Matching Share Rights granted under the Rio Tinto Limited Global Employee Share Plan (myShare) during the quarter ended 31 December 2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

2,911

only

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Existing +securities converting into an existing class

use

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

RIOAL : SHARE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +Security code and description

RIO : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

11,303

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

31/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

Yes

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

31/12/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Vesting of Rights granted under the Rio Tinto Limited Equity Incentive Plan during the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 05:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
