Rio Tinto : Pilbara artists bring stories and customs to Perth for 17th Colours of our Country exhibition
PU
10/09Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
RE
10/07Shippers focus on LNG, biofuels, methanol to meet emissions targets
RE
Rio Tinto : Pilbara artists bring stories and customs to Perth for 17th Colours of our Country exhibition

10/10/2022 | 01:12am EDT
PERTH, Australia--Western Australians are invited to get a unique glimpse of life in the Pilbara region and hear from Aboriginal artists about the stories that inspire their incredible artwork, with the 17th Colours of our Country exhibition now open for the next two weeks.

More than 200 works will be available for purchase during the exhibition from 52 artists, including artists from the Yinjaa-Barni Art Centre, Wangaba Roebourne Art Group, Cheeditha Art Group and Juluwarlu Art Group.

All proceeds from the exhibition held at the Central Park building in Perth from today until Friday, 21 October go directly to Aboriginal artists, art centres and communities.

Since 2006, the free annual event supported and hosted by Rio Tinto, has sold more than 2,700 artworks and generated $2.9 million for participating local Aboriginal artists, their art centres and communities.

Simon Trott, Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive, said "Through our partnerships with Traditional Owners in the Pilbara, we have an opportunity to help share the vibrant cultural heritage of this ancient land with the broader community".

"The Colours of our Country exhibition is the perfect opportunity for us all to contemplate and reflect on the tens of thousands of years of history that has been brought to life by these amazing artists.

"Western Australians can not only learn about the Pilbara's rich Aboriginal culture through these magnificent works but also purchase artwork and support Pilbara artists and their communities."

Yindjibarndi Elder, Maudie Jerrold, is one of 52 artists exhibiting with her piece 'Country Bluebells' chosen as the signature art piece for 2022.

Maudie's art relates to the landscapes of the Yindjibarndi and Ngarluma Country of the Pilbara, paying specific attention to the flora of the area and often depicting plants or flowers that have medicinal or ceremonial purpose. Her colourful and intricately patterned work communicates elements of the Yindjibarndi Country.

Maudie said "The Country Bluebell is one of the common flowers growing on the edges of the riverbank and around the edge of hillsides. It also grows in open plains country."

For those unable to attend in person, an online exhibition is also available to view artworks and to make purchases.

For more information, visit https://coloursofourcountry.com .

EXHIBITION INFORMATION:

Central Park foyer, 152-158 St Georges Terrace, Perth

Week 1: Monday 10 - Friday 14 October 2022

Week 2: Monday 17 - Friday 21 October 2022

8.00 am to 4.30 pm

Category: Pilbara

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 05:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
