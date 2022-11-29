Advanced search
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
11:35 2022-11-29 am EST
5563.00 GBX   +3.73%
Rio Tinto Plans $600 Million Investment in Solar, Battery Storage for Australia's Pilbara

11/29/2022 | 05:35pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Rio Tinto PLC said it intends to invest $600 million to build two solar farms and battery storage in Australia's Pilbara region, to help lower the emissions from its iron-ore mining operations there.

The world's second-biggest miner by market value said it plans to construct two 100-megawatt solar-power facilities and 200-megawatt-hours of on-grid battery storage in the remote part of northwest Australia by 2026.

The investment is part of the company's efforts to decarbonize its Western Australian iron-ore operations and is in addition to the 34 megawatts of solar power installed at Rio Tinto's new Gudai-Darri iron-ore mine.

"We expect to invest around $3 billion to install renewable energy assets as well as transmission and storage upgrades in the Pilbara as part of our commitment to halve our emissions from the Pilbara by the end of this decade," said the head of the company's iron-ore business, Simon Trott.

Rio Tinto said initial funding for its first standalone 100-megawatt solar photovoltaic system on the Pilbara coast has been approved.

Construction of the roughly 225,000 solar panels, which will be built to withstand the Pilbara's cyclonic conditions, is expected to start next year ahead of commissioning in 2025, said the miner.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 031 M - -
Net income 2022 14 215 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 049 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,70x
Yield 2022 8,11%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC9.63%106 333
BHP GROUP LIMITED33.75%148 513
GLENCORE PLC43.57%85 670
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.22%46 335
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.35%41 463
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-22.62%27 840