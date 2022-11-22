Advanced search
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-11-22 am EST
5387.00 GBX   +2.22%
05:47pRio Tinto Plans Larger Pilot Plant for Biomass-Fueled Iron-Making
DJ
05:01pRio Tinto's BioIron™ proves successful for low-carbon iron-making
BU
01:42pCaterpillar Demonstrates First Electric Battery Mining Truck Prototype
MT
Rio Tinto Plans Larger Pilot Plant for Biomass-Fueled Iron-Making

11/22/2022 | 05:47pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Rio Tinto PLC said it plans to develop a larger-scale pilot plant for low-carbon iron-making after a small facility in Germany proved a process to use raw biomass instead of metallurgical coal was effective.

Rio Tinto, the world's largest iron-ore miner, has been testing the process in Germany over the past 18 months with Finland-based sustainable technology company Metso Outotec and the University of Nottingham.

The process uses raw biomass instead of coal as a reductant and microwave energy to convert iron ore from Rio Tinto's Australian mines to metallic iron for steel, and could potentially support near-zero carbon emissions in steelmaking, Rio Tinto said.

"The results from this initial testing phase show great promise," said Chief Commercial Officer Alf Barrios.

The company is currently designing the larger plant and considering possible locations for its construction.

The steel industry accounts for 8% of global carbon emissions and 66% of Rio Tinto's so-called Scope 3 emissions, pollution mostly created when customers use its commodities.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 1746ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN MINES LIMITED -2.82% 0.069 End-of-day quote.-66.34%
GOLD 0.09% 1739.7 Delayed Quote.-4.21%
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ 1.00% 8.924 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
RIO TINTO PLC 2.22% 5387 Delayed Quote.7.73%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.01% 1021.66 Real-time Quote.-3.92%
SILVER 1.02% 21.06 Delayed Quote.-9.88%
