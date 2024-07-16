July 16 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto reported around 3% sequential rise in its second-quarter iron ore shipments on Tuesday, as improved weather conditions led to higher production after a maintenance-heavy March quarter.

The world's largest producer of iron ore shipped 80.3 million tons (Mt) of the steel-making commodity from its Pilbara operations in the three months ended June 30, compared with 78 mt in the first quarter.

That missed Visible Alpha consensus estimate of 82.1 Mt.

