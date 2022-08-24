Rio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill 18% to $3.1 Billion

By Ian Walker

Rio Tinto PLC on Wednesday raised its takeover proposal for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. by 18%, valuing the Canadian-listed company at US$3.1 billion.

Under the latest proposal accepting Turquoise Hill Resources shareholders will get 40 Canadian dollars (US$30.87) for each share held, up from Rio's previous offer of $34 a share, which was rejected by the Canadian Company.

Turquoise Hill, which is 51%-owned by Rio Tinto, has a 66% interest in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 0910ET