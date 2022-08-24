Log in
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
2022-08-24
4933.00 GBX   -2.22%
Rio Tinto Raises Bid for Turquoise Hill 18% to $3.1 Billion

08/24/2022 | 09:11am EDT
By Ian Walker


Rio Tinto PLC on Wednesday raised its takeover proposal for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. by 18%, valuing the Canadian-listed company at US$3.1 billion.

Under the latest proposal accepting Turquoise Hill Resources shareholders will get 40 Canadian dollars (US$30.87) for each share held, up from Rio's previous offer of $34 a share, which was rejected by the Canadian Company.

Turquoise Hill, which is 51%-owned by Rio Tinto, has a 66% interest in the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 0910ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.08% 1744.79 Delayed Quote.-5.14%
RIO TINTO PLC -2.09% 4941.82 Delayed Quote.3.13%
SILVER -0.49% 18.989 Delayed Quote.-18.65%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. 7.06% 30.19 Delayed Quote.45.14%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 56 603 M - -
Net income 2022 15 595 M - -
Net Debt 2022 111 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 99 684 M 99 684 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 59,80 $
Average target price 67,01 $
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC3.13%99 828