Rio Tinto Says Driverless Iron-Ore Train Derailed in Western Australia

By Rhiannon Hoyle

Rio Tinto said an autonomous train carrying iron ore from its mining operations in remote northwest Australia to a port derailed late Saturday and that efforts to recover the derailed wagons are underway.

A spokesman for the miner, one of the world's top exporters of the steelmaking ingredient, declined to comment Monday on the impact to operations.

In a statement, Rio Tinto said it is investigating the incident and has notified regulatory authorities. "The regulator has approved recovery of the site, and work to recover the derailed wagons has commenced," the company said.

About 30 wagons derailed roughly 12 miles from the port town of Dampier in West Australia's Pilbara mining region, said Rio Tinto. The miner said no one was injured.

