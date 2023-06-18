Advanced search
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
2023-06-16
5300.00 GBX   -0.80%
06/18Rio Tinto iron ore train derailed at the weekend in Western Australia
RE
06/18Rio Tinto Says Driverless Iron-Ore Train Derailed in Western Australia
DJ
06/18Australian shares rise on healthcare, financial boost; NZ falls
RE
Rio Tinto Says Driverless Iron-Ore Train Derailed in Western Australia

06/18/2023 | 11:29pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Rio Tinto said an autonomous train carrying iron ore from its mining operations in remote northwest Australia to a port derailed late Saturday and that efforts to recover the derailed wagons are underway.

A spokesman for the miner, one of the world's top exporters of the steelmaking ingredient, declined to comment Monday on the impact to operations.

In a statement, Rio Tinto said it is investigating the incident and has notified regulatory authorities. "The regulator has approved recovery of the site, and work to recover the derailed wagons has commenced," the company said.

About 30 wagons derailed roughly 12 miles from the port town of Dampier in West Australia's Pilbara mining region, said Rio Tinto. The miner said no one was injured.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-18-23 2328ET

