RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Rio Tinto : Shareholdings of PDMR

12/07/2020 | 03:19am EST
Notice to ASX/LSE

Shareholdings of persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR)

04 December 2020

Rio Tinto plc notifies the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of PDMR interests in securities of Rio Tinto plc, in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto voluntarily notifies the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of material dealings in Rio Tinto plc shares each by PDMR and both ASXand the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of material dealings by PDMR in Rio Tinto Limited securities.

On 03 December 2020, the following non-executive director purchased shares as follows:

Security

Name of PDMR

Number of shares

Price per share

acquired

US$

Rio Tinto plc ADR

Jennifer Nason

1,765

72.7896

FCA notifications in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation have been issued to the London Stock Exchange contemporaneously with this release.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

Steve Allen

Tim Paine

Group Company Secretary

Joint Company Secretary

Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto Limited

6 St James's Square

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

London SW1Y 4AD

Melbourne 3000

United Kingdom

Australia

T +44 20 7781 2058

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in England

Registered in Australia

No. 719885

ABN 96 004 458 404

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 07 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2020 08:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42 453 M - -
Net income 2020 9 795 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Yield 2020 5,95%
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,98x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 66,82 $
Last Close Price 73,23 $
Spread / Highest target 30,7%
Spread / Average Target -8,76%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Sébastien Jacques Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Jakob Stausholm Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC21.03%122 721
BHP GROUP6.63%145 799
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.66%42 144
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.54.80%31 626
FRESNILLO PLC77.37%11 272
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC36.82%10 392
