Rio Tinto : Shareholdings of PDMR

Notice to ASX/LSE
Shareholdings of persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR)
04 December 2020
Rio Tinto plc notifies the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of PDMR interests in securities of Rio Tinto plc, in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto voluntarily notifies the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of material dealings in Rio Tinto plc shares each by PDMR and both ASXand the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of material dealings by PDMR in Rio Tinto Limited securities.
On 03 December 2020, the following non-executive director purchased shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Name of PDMR
|
Number of shares
|
Price per share
|
|
|
acquired
|
US$
|
|
|
|
|
Rio Tinto plc ADR
|
Jennifer Nason
|
1,765
|
72.7896
|
|
|
|
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
|
Steve Allen
|
Tim Paine
|
Group Company Secretary
|
Joint Company Secretary
|
Rio Tinto plc
|
Rio Tinto Limited
|
6 St James's Square
|
Level 7, 360 Collins Street
|
London SW1Y 4AD
|
Melbourne 3000
|
United Kingdom
|
Australia
|
T +44 20 7781 2058
|
T +61 3 9283 3333
|
Registered in England
|
Registered in Australia
|
No. 719885
|
ABN 96 004 458 404
