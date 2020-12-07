Rio Tinto : Shareholdings of PDMR

Notice to ASX/LSE

Shareholdings of persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR)

04 December 2020

Rio Tinto plc notifies the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of PDMR interests in securities of Rio Tinto plc, in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto voluntarily notifies the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) of material dealings in Rio Tinto plc shares each by PDMR and both ASXand the London Stock Exchange (LSE) of material dealings by PDMR in Rio Tinto Limited securities.

On 03 December 2020, the following non-executive director purchased shares as follows:

Security Name of PDMR Number of shares Price per share acquired US$ Rio Tinto plc ADR Jennifer Nason 1,765 72.7896

FCA notifications in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation have been issued to the London Stock Exchange contemporaneously with this release.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.