Rio Tinto : Shareholdings of persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) / Key Management Personnel (KMP) - Form 6-K

06/01/2023 | 05:27pm EDT
Shareholdings of persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) / Key Management Personnel (KMP)
2 May 2023

As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto notifies dealings in Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited securities by PDMRs / KMPs to both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).

UK Share Plan (UKSP)

The UKSP is an HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan under which qualifying UK employees are able to purchase, on a quarterly basis, Rio Tinto plc ordinary shares of 10p each ("shares"). Shares are purchased out of monthly deductions from salary, and participants are allocated an equivalent number of shares free of charge (matching shares). Qualifying UK employees are also awarded Free Shares once a year.

Rio Tinto plc shares held in the UKSP are subject to dividend reinvestment whereby cash dividends are used to buy Rio Tinto plc shares in the market.

On 28 April 2023 the following PDMR / KMP were awarded Free Shares.

Security Name of PDMR / KMP Number of Shares Acquired
Price per Share
GBP
Rio Tinto plc shares Baatar, Bold 71 50.44
Rio Tinto plc shares Cunningham, Peter 71 50.44
Rio Tinto plc shares Stausholm, Jakob 71 50.44

Rio Tinto Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan

Rio Tinto Limited offer a dividend reinvestment plan that gives shareholders the opportunity to use their cash dividends to buy Rio Tinto Limited shares respectively, in the market.

On 28 April 2023, the following director acquired shares in Rio Tinto Limited under a dividend reinvestment plan as follows.
Security Name of PDMR / KMP Number of Shares Acquired Price Per Share
AUD
Rio Tinto Limited shares Vella, Ivan 166 116.996589

FCA notifications in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation have been issued to the London Stock Exchange contemporaneously with this release.

Notice to ASX/LSE 2 / 3

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1. Information disclosed under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.


Notice to ASX/LSE 3 / 3
Contacts
Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations,
United Kingdom

Matthew Klar
M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite
M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,
Australia

Matt Chambers
M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough
M +61 436 653 412

Alyesha Anderson
M +61 434 868 118
Media Relations,
Americas

Simon Letendre
M +514 796 4973

Malika Cherry
M +1 418 592 7293
Investor Relations,
United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse
M +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington
M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever
M +44 7788 967 877
Investor Relations,
Australia

Tom Gallop
M +61 439 353 948

Amar Jambaa
M +61 472 865 948
Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square
London SW1Y 4AD
United Kingdom
T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England
No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street
Melbourne 3000
Australia
T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia
ABN 96 004 458 404
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

riotinto.com

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 21:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
