Rio Tinto : Shareholdings of persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) / Key Management Personnel (KMP) - Form 6-K

Shareholdings of persons discharging managerial responsibility (PDMR) / Key Management Personnel (KMP)
2 May 2023
As part of its dual listed company structure, Rio Tinto notifies dealings in Rio Tinto plc and Rio Tinto Limited securities by PDMRs / KMPs to both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE).
UK Share Plan (UKSP)
The UKSP is an HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan under which qualifying UK employees are able to purchase, on a quarterly basis, Rio Tinto plc ordinary shares of 10p each ("shares"). Shares are purchased out of monthly deductions from salary, and participants are allocated an equivalent number of shares free of charge (matching shares). Qualifying UK employees are also awarded Free Shares once a year.
Rio Tinto plc shares held in the UKSP are subject to dividend reinvestment whereby cash dividends are used to buy Rio Tinto plc shares in the market.
On 28 April 2023 the following PDMR / KMP were awarded Free Shares.
|
|
Security
|
Name of PDMR / KMP
|
Number of Shares Acquired
|
Price per Share
GBP
|
Rio Tinto plc shares
|
Baatar, Bold
|
71
|
50.44
|
Rio Tinto plc shares
|
Cunningham, Peter
|
71
|
50.44
|
Rio Tinto plc shares
|
Stausholm, Jakob
|
71
|
50.44
Rio Tinto Limited Dividend Reinvestment Plan
Rio Tinto Limited offer a dividend reinvestment plan that gives shareholders the opportunity to use their cash dividends to buy Rio Tinto Limited shares respectively, in the market.
On 28 April 2023, the following director acquired shares in Rio Tinto Limited under a dividend reinvestment plan as follows.
|
|
Security
|
Name of PDMR / KMP
|
Number of Shares Acquired
|
Price Per Share
AUD
|
Rio Tinto Limited shares
|
Vella, Ivan
|
166
|
116.996589
FCA notifications in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation have been issued to the London Stock Exchange contemporaneously with this release.
Notice to ASX/LSE 2 / 3
LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1. Information disclosed under article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Notice to ASX/LSE 3 / 3
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
riotinto.com
