Rio Tinto : Third Quarter Operations Review 2021

Rio Tinto releases third quarter production results
15 October 2021
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm, said: "The third quarter has demonstrated the resilience of our people in dealing with ongoing COVID-19 challenges. It has been another difficult quarter operationally and despite improving versus the prior quarter, we recognise the opportunity to raise our performance. We have consequently modestly adjusted our guidance.
"We are progressing against our four pillars and striving to make Rio Tinto even stronger, notably to become the best operator. This will ensure we continue to deliver attractive returns to shareholders, invest in sustaining and growing our portfolio, and make a broader contribution to society, particularly in relation to the drive to net-zero carbon emissions."
Q3
vs Q3
vs Q2
9 MTHS
vs 9 MTHS
Production*
2021
2020
2021
2021
2020
Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis)
Mt
83.4
+2%
+9%
237.5
-2%
Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis)
Mt
83.3
-4%
+10%
235.6
-5%
Bauxite
Mt
14.0
-3%
+2%
41.2
-4%
Aluminium
kt
774
-3%
-5%
2,393
+1%
Mined copper
kt
125.2
-3%
+8%
361.2
-9%
Titanium dioxide slag
kt
209
-29%
-30%
787
-7%
IOC iron ore pellets and concentrate
Mt
2.2
-8%
-20%
7.2
-6%
*Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated
Q3 operational highlights and other key announcements
We continue to prioritise the safety of our people and communities as we learn to live with COVID-19. Our all injury frequency rate (AIFR) of 0.37 has seen an increase versus the third quarter of 2020 (0.35), but an improvement against the prior quarter (0.39).
We now expect Pilbara shipments to be 320 to 325 million tonnes (previously at the low end of 325 to 340 million tonnes) following modest delays to completion of the new greenfield mine at Gudai-Darri and the Robe Valley brownfield mine replacement project due to the tight labour market in Western Australia. Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) pellets and concentrate full year guidance has been reduced to 9.5 to 10.5 million tonnes (previously 10.5 to 12.0 million tonnes). Refined copper guidance has been reduced to 190 to 210 thousand tonnes (previously 210 to 250 thousand tonnes) due to an incident at the Kennecott smelter in September. We made small adjustments to bauxite and mined copper, and reintroduced guidance for titanium dioxide following resumption of operations at Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in South Africa.
Pilbara shipments in the third quarter were 83.4 million tonnes (100% basis), 9% higher than the prior quarter and 2% higher than the third quarter of 2020. Pilbara iron ore production of 83.3 million tonnes (100% basis) was 4% lower than the third quarter of 2020 due to heritage management, brownfield mine replacement tie-ins and project completion delays. This also resulted in an increase of SP10 production in the third quarter that will continue into the fourth quarter.
Bauxite production of 14.0 million tonnes was 3% lower than the third quarter of 2020 due to equipment reliability issues and overruns on planned shutdowns at our Pacific operations.
Aluminium production of 0.8 million tonnes was 3% lower than the third quarter of 2020, due to strike action at the Kitimat smelter. On 2 October, we reached a new Collective Labour Agreement for our British Columbia operations, which includes the Kitimat smelter and the Kemano hydropower facility. The smelter will steadily ramp up following a period of reduced production due to industrial activity.
Mined copper production of 125.2 thousand tonnes was 3% lower than the third quarter of 2020 due to lower recoveries and throughput at Escondida as a result of the prolonged impact of COVID-19, partly offset by higher recovery and grade at Kennecott in Utah and improved performance and increased mill feed at Oyu Tolgoi.
On 22 July, weannouncedthe approval of a $108 million investment to investigate the feasibility of an underground mine below the existing open pit at Kennecott. Infrastructure from previous underground projects will be extended to access the North Rim Skarn orebody, allowing for the development of crosscuts and further drilling of the resource. Potential underground mining would occur concurrently with open pit operations and result in increased copper output.
Titanium dioxide slag production of 209 thousand tonnes was 29% lower than the third quarter of 2020. On 24 August, RBM in South Africa resumed operations following stabilisation of the security situation, supported by the national and provincial government, as well as substantive engagement with host communities and their traditional authorities.
Production of pellets and concentrate at IOC was 8% lower than the third quarter of 2020 due to labour and equipment availability issues impacting product feed. The annual planned concentrator shutdown was completed in September.
At the Oyu Tolgoi underground project in Mongolia, as a result of COVID-19 impacts and outstanding non-technical undercut criteria, first sustainable production will be no earlier than January 2023 (previously October 2022), subject to the timing of commencement of the undercut. The full impact on the cost of the integrated project is subject to further analysis once we have clarity on the timeline around the completion of the undercut criteria and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
On 27 July, wecommittedfunding of $2.4 billion to the Jadar lithium-borates project in Serbia, subject to receiving all relevant approvals, permits and licences and ongoing engagement with local communities, the Government of Serbia and civil society.
On 16 September, we made astatementregarding the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) issuing Rio Tinto Limited with penalty assessments in respect of the amended assessments issued on 2 March 2021 related to the denial of interest deductions on an isolated borrowing used to pay an intragroup dividend in 2015. We are confident of our position and have disputed the primary tax and penalty assessments. In accordance with the usual practice, we have paid 50% of the primary tax up-front as part of the objections process.
In the third quarter, we entered into three partnerships to progress our work to decarbonise our value chain. These include one with Komatsu to fast-track the development and implementation of zero- emission mining haulage solutions, one with Sumitomo Corporation to study the construction of a hydrogen pilot plant at our Yarwun alumina refinery in Gladstone, Queensland, and one with Caterpillar for the development of zero-emissions autonomous haul trucks for use at one of our Western Australian mining operations.
2021 production guidance
2021
2021
Rio Tinto share, unless otherwise stated
2020 Actuals
2021 Sept. YTD
previous
current
Pilbara iron ore (shipments, 100% basis) (Mt)
331
237
325 to 3401
320 to 3252
Bauxite (Mt)
56
41
56 to 591
54 to 553
Alumina (Mt)
8.0
6.0
7.8 to 8.2
Unchanged
Aluminium (Mt)
3.2
2.4
3.1 to 3.3
Unchanged
Mined copper (kt)
528
361
500 to 5501
~5004
Refined copper (kt)
155
162
210 to 250
190 to 2105
Diamonds (M carats)6
3.7
2.7
3.0 to 3.8
Unchanged
Titanium dioxide slag (Mt)
1.1
0.8
N/A
~1.07
IOC8 iron ore pellets and concentrate (Mt)
10.4
7.2
10.5 to 12.0
9.5 to 10.5
Boric oxide equivalent (Mt)
0.5
0.4
~0.5
Unchanged
1At the low end of the range.
2Pilbara shipments guidance remains subject to COVID-19 disruptions including risks around mandatory vaccination for the resources industry in Western Australia as of 1 December, and risks around commissioning of new mines and management of cultural heritage.
3Reduction reflects equipment reliability issues and operational instability at the Pacific mines.The focus in the fourth quarter is on the recovery of plant equipment availability and asset health to support 2022 performance.
4Remains subject to COVID-19 disruptions and risks around mine plan sequencing following geotechnical issues at Kennecott.
5Reduction reflects a Kennecott smelter incident in September resulting in force majeure on customer contracts.
6Diamonds 2021 guidance and actuals are for Diavik only for comparability, following Argyle closure in 2020. Unadjusted Diamonds production for 2020 was 14.7 million carats, including both Diavik and Argyle operations.
7Full year titanium dioxide slag production guidance has been reinstated following stabilisation of the security situation at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa and resumption of operations.
8Iron Ore Company of Canada.
We will continue to monitor government-imposed restrictions related to COVID-19, and any other potential COVID-19 related disruptions. Restrictions on movement and availability of people can impact our ability to execute planned maintenance and deliver or accelerate projects.
Iron ore shipments and bauxite production guidance remain subject to weather and market conditions. We now expect Pilbara shipments to be 320 to 325 million tonnes following modest delays to completion of the new greenfield mine at Gudai-Darri and the Robe Valley brownfield mine replacement project. First ore from Gudai-Darri is now expected in the first quarter of 2022. The Robe Valley brownfield mine replacement project remains on track for completion in 2021 although is later than planned. The tight labour market in Western Australia continues to limit our access to labour and we have also experienced delays due to a tight global supply chain.
The full impact on our Pilbara iron ore operations, mine developments and heritage approach from the reform of the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 (WA) remains unknown. We continue to engage with Traditional Owners regarding current and proposed plans for mining activities and work through development scenarios, adjusting mine plans where required. Given the quality of our resource, we retain a range of development options in the Pilbara, subject to heritage and environmental approvals.
2021 unit cost guidance
Pilbara iron ore 2021 unit cost guidance is unchanged at $18.0-$18.5 per tonne. Operating cost guidance is based on A$:US$ exchange rate of 0.75 (previously 0.77). It remains subject to price escalation of key input costs in particular freight and demurrage, diesel, labour and contractor rates and additional COVID-19 costs to support workforce vaccinations.
Copper C1 unit cost guidance for 2021 has increased to 75-80 US cents/lb (previously 60-75 US cents/ lb) as a result of reduced refined copper production at Kennecott.
All figures in this report are unaudited. All currency figures in this report are US dollars, and comments refer to Rio Tinto's share of production, unless otherwise stated.
Investments, growth and development projects
We continue to proactively manage COVID-19 and prioritise work across critical projects, as challenges associated with interstate and international border access continue, impacting the availability and movement of people, most notably in Australia and Mongolia. Plans to mitigate labour shortages are in place.
Exploration and evaluation operating expense in the first nine months of 2021 was $516 million, $66 million (15%) higher than the first nine months of 2020, with continued progress in Australia, and ramp up of activities in Europe and North America, with some delays in South America due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Pilbara mine projects
Mining and operational readiness activities including recruitment are ongoing at the Gudai-Darri mine and construction of the rail spur is well advanced. Due to COVID-19 restrictions including ongoing labour shortages from interstate border closures in Australia, first ore in the crusher is now expected in the first quarter of 2022. Modest mobile crushing and screening facilities are being installed to supplement production output and partially mitigate delays.
Brownfield mine replacement projects at West Angelas C and D have been commissioned and first ore at Western Turner Syncline Phase 2 is still expected in 2021. First ore at Robe Valley was achieved in August, following tie-in shutdowns during the second quarter. Commissioning challenges have impacted the project, however it remains on track for completion in 2021, although later than planned. The autonomous mining truck fleet at Western Turner Syncline 2 has been commissioned.
Oyu Tolgoi underground project1
Technical progress
Project progress continues to be significantly affected by COVID-19 constraints in Mongolia. Site accommodation and manning levels improved in the quarter but were between 25% and 50% of planned requirements in order to comply with COVID-19 restrictions. The impact on project costs of the additional restrictions related to COVID-19 to the end of September 2021 is estimated to be $140 million. Despite these restrictions, construction on the Material Handling System 1 has been progressing well and is largely complete with commissioning anticipated in January 2022.
A significant milestone was achieved in August with the 'breakthrough' of the conveyor decline. The service decline breakthrough is anticipated in October 2021. The underground development work including truck chute construction is progressing.
Shaft 4 sinking readiness activities have been completed. Shaft 3 readiness works have commenced with the required works underway to ensure construction can resume as soon as personnel can be remobilised and additional investment is approved by the Oyu Tolgoi Board. The delays in shaft sinking due to COVID-19 restrictions and inability to mobilise subject matter experts on site are likely to result in delays of approximately nine months to commissioning of shafts 3 and 4 based on the known impacts to date.
Contractual commitments to future works such as Material Handling System 2 and concentrator upgrades continue to be delayed pending approval by the Oyu Tolgoi Board of the increased investment required to complete the project.
Other updates
All key stakeholders have stated that they remain committed to moving the project forward and reaching a long-term solution to the issues under discussion. In September, registration of the updated Resources and Reserves was recommended by the Mongolian Minerals Council and formal registration is expected in the coming weeks. The updated Feasibility Study (OTFS20) is still required to be accepted by the relevant governmental agencies of Mongolia before the undercut can commence.
As a result of COVID-19 impacts and outstanding non-technical undercut criteria, first sustainable production will be no earlier than January 2023 (previously October 2022), subject to the timing of commencement of the undercut. The full impact on the cost of the integrated project is subject to further analysis once we have clarity on the timeline around the completion of the undercut criteria and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.
Other milestones that need to be met in order to ensure that the project can commence caving operations (undercut) include: approval of the additional investment required to complete the project and the funds required to finance this investment must be approved by the Oyu Tolgoi Board and extension of the current power supply arrangements until an agreed long term stable and reliable power solution can be fully implemented.
Other key projects and exploration and evaluation
The Zulti South project in South Africa remains on full suspension.
At the Kemano hydropower tunnel project in British Columbia, Canada, excavation is now complete and the tunnel boring machine has broken through in October, having achieved a total of 7,600 metres. Since the project restarted following COVID-19 restrictions, productivity has improved, operating at 150% of planned daily metres in the last three months. The project is scheduled to complete in the second half of 2022.
At the Resolution Copper project in Arizona, the US Forest Service has reinitiated government-to- government consultation with Native American tribes. Mine studies and engagement with Native American tribes and local communities continue to progress in parallel.
At the Winu project in Western Australia, agreement making and engagement with Traditional Owners continues in advance of the submission of the Environmental Protection Authority documentation on the initial scope and mine design. Sanction is targeted for next year subject to COVID-19 constraints, permitting and approvals. Drilling, fieldwork and study activities continue to progress, having achieved the best drilling production month of the year this quarter.
At the Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, we continue to work through infrastructure studies and product sample analysis. A new drilling programme is due to commence in the fourth quarter of 2021. We are pursuing implementation of the Social and Environmental Impact Assessment (SEIA) and are mobilising key personnel to support us with project activities.
The feasibility study of the Jadar lithium-borate project in Serbia is progressing. On 27 July, we committed funding of $2.4 billion, subject to receiving all relevant approvals, permits and licences and ongoing engagement with local communities, the Government of Serbia and civil society.
1Project baseline reporting has been updated following endorsement of the definitive estimate by Rio Tinto Board and Turquoise Hill Resources (pending Oyu Tolgoi board approval).
The definitive estimate assumed COVID-19 restrictions in 2021 that were no more stringent than those experienced in September 2020 and noted that should COVID-19 constraints continue beyond 2021 or should the COVID-19 situation escalate further in 2021 leading to tougher restrictions, additional costs and schedule impacts will arise. Since the definitive estimate, at the end of 2020, Mongolia implemented additional restrictions in response to community transmission cases, and in March 2021 the first cases of COVID-19 were identified at Oyu Tolgoi resulting in temporary site shutdown, quarantine measures and further travel and movement restrictions. The impact of these additional restrictions, which have continued throughout this period and are beyond those experienced in September 2020, is ongoing. To date, the impact on projects costs of the additional restrictions experienced to the end of September 2021 is estimated to be $140 million. Additional costs and schedule impacts continue to be incurred and the final impact is still to be determined.
