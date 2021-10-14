Rio Tinto : Third Quarter Operations Review 2021

2021 production guidance

2021 2021 Rio Tinto share, unless otherwise stated 2020 Actuals 2021 Sept. YTD previous current Pilbara iron ore (shipments, 100% basis) (Mt) 331 237 325 to 3401 320 to 3252 Bauxite (Mt) 56 41 56 to 591 54 to 553 Alumina (Mt) 8.0 6.0 7.8 to 8.2 Unchanged Aluminium (Mt) 3.2 2.4 3.1 to 3.3 Unchanged Mined copper (kt) 528 361 500 to 5501 ~5004 Refined copper (kt) 155 162 210 to 250 190 to 2105 Diamonds (M carats)6 3.7 2.7 3.0 to 3.8 Unchanged Titanium dioxide slag (Mt) 1.1 0.8 N/A ~1.07 IOC8 iron ore pellets and concentrate (Mt) 10.4 7.2 10.5 to 12.0 9.5 to 10.5 Boric oxide equivalent (Mt) 0.5 0.4 ~0.5 Unchanged

1At the low end of the range.

2Pilbara shipments guidance remains subject to COVID-19 disruptions including risks around mandatory vaccination for the resources industry in Western Australia as of 1 December, and risks around commissioning of new mines and management of cultural heritage.

3Reduction reflects equipment reliability issues and operational instability at the Pacific mines.The focus in the fourth quarter is on the recovery of plant equipment availability and asset health to support 2022 performance.

4Remains subject to COVID-19 disruptions and risks around mine plan sequencing following geotechnical issues at Kennecott.

5Reduction reflects a Kennecott smelter incident in September resulting in force majeure on customer contracts.

6Diamonds 2021 guidance and actuals are for Diavik only for comparability, following Argyle closure in 2020. Unadjusted Diamonds production for 2020 was 14.7 million carats, including both Diavik and Argyle operations.

7Full year titanium dioxide slag production guidance has been reinstated following stabilisation of the security situation at Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa and resumption of operations.

8Iron Ore Company of Canada.

We will continue to monitor government-imposed restrictions related to COVID-19, and any other potential COVID-19 related disruptions. Restrictions on movement and availability of people can impact our ability to execute planned maintenance and deliver or accelerate projects.

We will continue to monitor government-imposed restrictions related to COVID-19, and any other potential COVID-19 related disruptions. Restrictions on movement and availability of people can impact our ability to execute planned maintenance and deliver or accelerate projects. Iron ore shipments and bauxite production guidance remain subject to weather and market conditions. We now expect Pilbara shipments to be 320 to 325 million tonnes following modest delays to completion of the new greenfield mine at Gudai-Darri and the Robe Valley brownfield mine replacement project. First ore from Gudai-Darri is now expected in the first quarter of 2022. The Robe Valley brownfield mine replacement project remains on track for completion in 2021 although is later than planned. The tight labour market in Western Australia continues to limit our access to labour and we have also experienced delays due to a tight global supply chain.

Gudai-Darri and the Robe Valley brownfield mine replacement project. First ore from Gudai-Darri is now expected in the first quarter of 2022. The Robe Valley brownfield mine replacement project remains on track for completion in 2021 although is later than planned. The tight labour market in Western Australia continues to limit our access to labour and we have also experienced delays due to a tight global supply chain. The full impact on our Pilbara iron ore operations, mine developments and heritage approach from the reform of the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 (WA) remains unknown. We continue to engage with Traditional Owners regarding current and proposed plans for mining activities and work through development scenarios, adjusting mine plans where required. Given the quality of our resource, we retain a range of development options in the Pilbara, subject to heritage and environmental approvals.

2021 unit cost guidance

Pilbara iron ore 2021 unit cost guidance is unchanged at $18.0-$18.5 per tonne. Operating cost guidance is based on A$:US$ exchange rate of 0.75 (previously 0.77). It remains subject to price escalation of key input costs in particular freight and demurrage, diesel, labour and contractor rates and additional COVID-19 costs to support workforce vaccinations.

$18.0-$18.5 per tonne. Operating cost guidance is based on A$:US$ exchange rate of 0.75 (previously 0.77). It remains subject to price escalation of key input costs in particular freight and demurrage, diesel, labour and contractor rates and additional COVID-19 costs to support workforce vaccinations. Copper C1 unit cost guidance for 2021 has increased to 75-80 US cents/lb (previously 60-75 US cents/ lb) as a result of reduced refined copper production at Kennecott.

All figures in this report are unaudited. All currency figures in this report are US dollars, and comments refer to Rio Tinto's share of production, unless otherwise stated.