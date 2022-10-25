Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-25 am EDT
4714.00 GBX   -0.76%
02:13pRio Tinto reiterates $3.3 billion offer for Turquoise Hill after ISS recommends against deal
RE
01:49pRio Tinto: Turquoise Hill Needs an Additional $3.6 Billion Over Next Two Years
DJ
01:21pRio Tinto issues letter to Turquoise Hill shareholders
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto: Turquoise Hill Needs an Additional $3.6 Billion Over Next Two Years

10/25/2022 | 01:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kyle Morris


Rio Tinto PLC said in an open letter to shareholders Tuesday that over the next two years Turquoise Hill will need an additional $3.6 billion in funding to unlock the long-term potential of the Oyu Tolgoi copper and gold project in Mongolia.

The company said its bid for Turquoise Hill of $43 Canadian dollars ($31.38) in cash a share is its best and final offer. It said its proposal fully values the long term potential of Oyu Tolgoi and Turquoise Hill.

If the proposal isn't accepted, Turquoise Hill will need to contribute at least $1.1 billion in the first half of 2023, via new equity through placings or rights issues, Rio Tinto said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-22 1348ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC -0.76% 4714 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
SILVER 0.66% 19.416 Delayed Quote.-16.46%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. -2.38% 37.26 Delayed Quote.83.51%
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
02:13pRio Tinto reiterates $3.3 billion offer for Turquoise Hill after ISS recommends against..
RE
01:49pRio Tinto: Turquoise Hill Needs an Additional $3.6 Billion Over Next Two Years
DJ
01:21pRio Tinto issues letter to Turquoise Hill shareholders
BU
07:40aRio Tinto Shareholders Approve China Baowu Steel Joint Venture
MT
06:58aIN BRIEF: Rio Tinto shareholders vote for joint venture with Baowu
AI
04:49aUBS, Credit Agricole Join Over 300 Financial Firms In Global Call For Science-based Cli..
MT
04:20aUranium Energy Files for Resale of Common Shares by Selling Stockholder
MT
02:08aAustralia shares edge higher on tech and banking boost; all eyes on annual budget
RE
10/24Australia shares rise on tech, financials boost
RE
10/24Toronto Stocks Inch Higher; NFI Drops as 3Q Production, Earnings Seen Lower
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 390 M - -
Net income 2022 14 463 M - -
Net Debt 2022 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,08x
Yield 2022 10,2%
Capitalization 88 354 M 89 880 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 53,65 $
Average target price 61,73 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-2.90%88 651
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.03%124 720
GLENCORE PLC33.86%72 956
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)108.92%53 705
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.93%36 844
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-30.46%24 222