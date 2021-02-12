Rio Tinto : U.S. judge will not stop land transfer for Rio Tinto mine in Arizona

Feb 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday said he would
not stop the U.S. Forest Service from transferring
government-owned land in Arizona to Rio Tinto Plc
for its Resolution Copper project, denying a
request from Native Americans who said the land has religious
and cultural import.
The judge's decision is likely to escalate the clash between
members of Arizona's San Carlos Apache Tribe, who consider the
land home to deities, and Rio and minority partner BHP Group Plc
, which has spent more than $1 billion on the project
without producing any copper, the red metal used to make
electric vehicles and other electronics devices.
The ruling means the land transfer can now take place by
mid-March under a timeline approved by Congress and
then-President Barack Obama in 2014.
U.S. District Judge Steven Logan, an Obama appointee, said
the group of Native Americans who brought the suit lacked
standing and that the government has the right to give the land
to whomever it chooses.
Tribal members claimed the U.S. government has illegally
occupied the land for more than 160 years, but Logan sided with
government attorneys by finding that Washington gained the land
in an 1848 treaty with Mexico.
"This court ... finds no evidence that the United States
ever forfeited that title or that Congress intended the
government to hold the land in trust" for Native Americans,
Logan said in his 23-page ruling.
Logan's ruling can be appealed.
Representatives for the tribe, Rio Tinto, the U.S. Forest
Service and Apache Stronghold - the nonprofit group of Native
Americans that brought the lawsuit - were not immediately
available for comment.
BHP declined to comment.
Some Native Americans work for and support the Resolution
project, though many others have vowed to oppose it forcefully.
Logan last month declined to block the publication of an
environmental study that started the 60-day countdown for the
land swap.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder
Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)