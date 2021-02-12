Log in
Rio Tinto : U.S. judge will not stop land transfer for Rio Tinto mine in Arizona

02/12/2021 | 04:54pm EST
Feb 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday said he would not stop the U.S. Forest Service from transferring government-owned land in Arizona to Rio Tinto Plc for its Resolution Copper project, denying a request from Native Americans who said the land has religious and cultural import.

The judge's decision is likely to escalate the clash between members of Arizona's San Carlos Apache Tribe, who consider the land home to deities, and Rio and minority partner BHP Group Plc , which has spent more than $1 billion on the project without producing any copper, the red metal used to make electric vehicles and other electronics devices.

The ruling means the land transfer can now take place by mid-March under a timeline approved by Congress and then-President Barack Obama in 2014.

U.S. District Judge Steven Logan, an Obama appointee, said the group of Native Americans who brought the suit lacked standing and that the government has the right to give the land to whomever it chooses.

Tribal members claimed the U.S. government has illegally occupied the land for more than 160 years, but Logan sided with government attorneys by finding that Washington gained the land in an 1848 treaty with Mexico.

"This court ... finds no evidence that the United States ever forfeited that title or that Congress intended the government to hold the land in trust" for Native Americans, Logan said in his 23-page ruling.

Logan's ruling can be appealed.

Representatives for the tribe, Rio Tinto, the U.S. Forest Service and Apache Stronghold - the nonprofit group of Native Americans that brought the lawsuit - were not immediately available for comment.

BHP declined to comment.

Some Native Americans work for and support the Resolution project, though many others have vowed to oppose it forcefully.

Logan last month declined to block the publication of an environmental study that started the 60-day countdown for the land swap. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -1.67% 44.72 End-of-day quote.5.40%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.37% 5934 Delayed Quote.8.08%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 43 915 M - -
Net income 2020 10 332 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 762 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 5,83%
Capitalization 136 B 136 B -
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales 2021 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 80,79 $
Last Close Price 81,64 $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC8.08%135 986
BHP GROUP5.40%165 391
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.86%50 165
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.95%35 102
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED8.18%10 530
FRESNILLO PLC-8.76%10 492
