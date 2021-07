July 25 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd:

* RIO TINTO SMELTER WORKERS IN KITIMAT ON STRIKE

* UNIFOR-ABOUT 900 RIO TINTO WORKERS AT CO'S ALUMINUM SMELTING FACILITIES IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA ARE ON STRIKE AS OF 12:01 A.M. PACIFIC TIME

* UNIFOR -REMAINS COMMITTED TO RESOLVING LABOUR DISPUTE AMICABLY AND URGES RIO TINTO MANAGEMENT TO REACH A FAIR SETTLEMENT WITH UNION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: