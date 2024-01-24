By Robb M. Stewart

Four workers and two airline crew were killed when a plane crashed en route to Rio Tinto's diamond mine in northern Canada, the company said Wednesday.

Rio Tinto said the workers and crew died in the crash near Fort Smith, Northwest Territories, while another employee from the Diavik mine survived and received treatment in hospital.

Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said the company would work with authorities to support efforts to understand what happened.

"We are feeling numb with the devastating news that we have lost dear friends and colleagues," Stausholm said, adding he would head to the Northwest Territories to offer support.

The Diavik mine, started by Rio Tinto in 2003, is located about 124 miles south of the Arctic Circle at the bottom of Lac de Gras.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-24-24 1506ET