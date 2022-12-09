Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
5835.00 GBX   +0.95%
01:18pTurquoise Hill Resources Obtains Shareholders' Consent for Transaction with Rio Tinto
MT
01:11pTurquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln buyout bid
RE
01:05pRio Tinto acquisition of Turquoise Hill receives shareholder support
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto acquisition of Turquoise Hill receives shareholder support

12/09/2022 | 01:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto has received the required support from Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill”) shareholders for its proposed acquisition of the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill that it does not currently own.

Given the transaction is being conducted by way of a Canadian plan of arrangement, it remains subject to the final approval of the Supreme Court of Yukon with a hearing scheduled for 14 December. Completion of the acquisition is expected in the days following court approval, after customary closing procedures.

Rio Tinto Copper Chief Executive Bold Baatar said: “We welcome the support from minority shareholders, which is a key milestone in our acquisition of TRQ. This transaction will deliver significant benefits for all shareholders, and allow us to progress the Oyu Tolgoi project in partnership with the Government of Mongolia with a simpler and more efficient governance and ownership structure.”

Additional disclosures

This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with registration and other requirements under applicable law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this release, are forward-looking statements. The words “intend”, “forecast”, “project”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “plan”, “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “should”, “will”, “target”, “pursue”, “seek” or similar expressions, commonly identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those relating to whether the Arrangement will be consummated. Rio Tinto expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking (except as required by applicable law, the UK Listing Rules, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Listing Rules of the Australian Securities Exchange) to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. All information provided in this press release, including the forward-looking statements herein, speak only as of the date of this press release.

This announcement contains inside information.

The person responsible for arranging and authorising the release of this announcement on behalf of Rio Tinto is Steve Allen, Group Company Secretary.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
01:18pTurquoise Hill Resources Obtains Shareholders' Consent for Transaction with Rio Tinto
MT
01:11pTurquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 bln buyout bid
RE
01:05pRio Tinto acquisition of Turquoise Hill receives shareholder support
BU
12:53pTurquoise Hill shareholders approve Rio Tinto's $3.3 billion buyout bid
RE
03:31aTurquoise Hill's Friday vote on Rio Tinto takeover bid is hard to call
RE
12/08Australian shares climb on boost from miners
RE
12/08LONDON MARKET CLOSE: FTSE 100 lower as eyes turn to central banks
AN
12/08LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100 miners rise as China lifts Covid rul..
AN
12/08Australian shares fall for third day as miners, recession fears weigh
RE
12/07Australian shares fall further after U.S data muddles Fed rate outlook
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 264 M - -
Net income 2022 14 218 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 7,64%
Capitalization 118 B 118 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
EV / Sales 2023 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 70,64 $
Average target price 64,41 $
Spread / Average Target -8,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC18.15%116 916
BHP GROUP LIMITED40.88%158 250
GLENCORE PLC46.31%88 573
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.40%48 963
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 896
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-10.62%31 572