  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
4756.25 GBX   -0.22%
04:01aRIO TINTO : and Carbfix partner for carbon capture and storage
BU
01:03aFTSE 100 to Open Higher After Record Gains on Wall Street
DJ
10/25ADRs Close Mostly Higher; Petrobras Trades Actively
DJ
Rio Tinto : and Carbfix partner for carbon capture and storage

10/26/2021 | 04:01am EDT
Rio Tinto and Carbfix are partnering to implement a technology for capturing carbon and permanently storing it underground at the ISAL aluminium smelter in Iceland.

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a strategic partnership, Carbfix will use Rio Tinto’s land surrounding the ISAL smelter for onshore CO2 injection in the world’s first carbon mineral storage hub, the Coda Terminal. Liquified CO2 will be imported by ship from industrial sites across North Europe for storage.

With safe and economic carbon storage at its doorstep, Rio Tinto views ISAL as an ideal site to become the first smelter where carbon capture and storage is implemented in the aluminium industry. The companies will work together to advance carbon capture solutions that are already being tested in production cells at ISAL, with the aim of using the Carbfix technology to further decarbonise the plant.

Carbfix CEO Edda Sif Aradottir said: “The world’s climate goals will not be met without large scale deployment of carbon capture and storage. Partnering with Rio Tinto will allow Carbfix to take a significant step forward in developing the world’s first carbon mineral storage hub, so our technology can make a sizeable contribution to global climate efforts.”

Rio Tinto Aluminium Chief Executive Ivan Vella said: “The innovative technology developed by Carbfix provides a pathway towards further decarbonisation of aluminium production at our ISAL smelter, which already produces low carbon aluminium using renewable energy. We will be working together to tackle the technical challenges to progress the carbon capture solution that we have begun trialling at ISAL. Beyond this, we will look for opportunities to apply Carbfix's technology for decarbonisation across Rio Tinto's operations, complementing other innovations such as our ELYSIS partnership for zero carbon aluminium smelting."

All the IPCC pathways to 1.5°C require deep reductions in emissions and include carbon dioxide removals technologies. So while Rio Tinto is prioritising emissions reductions at mines and smelters, it is also exploring the potential role of carbon capture and mineralisation.

Carbfix plans to drill the first injection wells for the Coda Terminal in 2022, with shipments of CO2 starting in 2025.

The Carbfix technology rapidly transforms CO2 injected into geological formations to solid carbonate minerals by accelerating natural processes. The only feedstock used is water, electricity and favourable bedrock such as the basalts surrounding the ISAL site in Iceland.

Since 2014, Carbfix has captured more than 70,000 metric tonnes of carbon from a power plant in Iceland and permanently stored it. Recently, Carbfix commissioned the world’s largest direct air capture and CO2 storage system together with its partner Climeworks.

Read more about Carbfix and the Coda terminal: www.carbfix.com/codaterminal


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62 768 M - -
Net income 2021 22 297 M - -
Net cash 2021 3 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,70x
Yield 2021 16,2%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-12.86%108 696
BHP GROUP-10.61%141 967
GLENCORE PLC59.61%67 409
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.00%47 518
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.45%36 782
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)106.42%27 428