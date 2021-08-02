Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/02 03:46:15 am
6215.5 GBX   +1.88%
03:30aRIO TINTO : and Komatsu partnering for zero-emission mining
BU
12:35aIRON ORE MINERS ARE AWASH WITH CASH, BUT SEE DIFFERENT FUTURES : Russell
RE
08/01Rio Tinto readies to ship trial lithium plant to Serbia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : and Komatsu partnering for zero-emission mining

08/02/2021 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto and Komatsu are partnering to fast-track the development and implementation of zero-emission mining haulage solutions, including haul trucks.

Rio Tinto will conduct a pre-production trial of the new equipment at a Rio Tinto site and has the option to purchase some of the first trucks from Komatsu once they are commercially viable.

Alf Barrios, Rio Tinto’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “Rio Tinto and Komatsu have a shared history of partnership on innovation going back to when we built the world’s largest Komatsu autonomous haulage fleet in 2008.”

“Our support of a trial, and the option to buy some of the first trucks from Komatsu, underscores our shared commitment to actively collaborate on product planning, development, testing and deployment of the next generation of zero-emission mining equipment and infrastructure as we look to decarbonise our business.”

Rio Tinto is also one of the first companies to join Komatsu’s newly launched Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Alliance which has an initial target of advancing Komatsu’s power agnostic truck concept for a haulage vehicle that can run on a variety of power sources including battery and hydrogen.

Max Moriyama, President, Mining Business Division of Komatsu Ltd said Komatsu was honoured to continue to partner with Rio Tinto.

“Rio Tinto and Komatsu both recognise the critical role zero-emission haul trucks play in meeting the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emission reduction goals for the mining industry and the need to focus on developing practical haulage solutions.

“We are looking forward to advanced collaboration with them,” said Max.

Rio Tinto is also a founding patron of the Charge On Innovation Challenge, which is focused on solving the power distribution infrastructure needed to support zero-emission haul trucks.

“We know that addressing climate change effectively requires businesses, governments and society to work together. Our collaboration with Komatsu recognises the role zero-emission haul trucks will play in meeting the emission reduction goals of not only Rio Tinto, but the entire mining industry,” said Alf.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto produces high-quality iron ore, copper, aluminium, and minerals that have an essential role in enabling the low-carbon transition.

We have publicly acknowledged the reality of climate change for over two decades and have reduced our emissions footprint by over 30 percent in the decade to 2020.

We have set 2030 targets to reduce our absolute emissions by 15% and our emissions intensity by 30% relative to our 2018 baseline. These targets are consistent with a 45% reduction in absolute emissions, relative to 2010 levels, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) pathways to 1.5°C. They are supported by our commitment to spend approximately $1 billion on emissions reduction initiatives over the first five years of the ten-year target period. In 2020, we set new Scope 3 emissions reduction goals to guide our partnership approach across our value chain.

Read more about our approach to climate change: www.riotinto.com/invest/reports/climate-change-report

About Komatsu

Komatsu develops and supplies technologies, equipment and services for the construction, mining, forklift, industrial and forestry markets. For a century, the company has been creating value for its customers through manufacturing and technology innovation, partnering with others to empower a sustainable future where people, business and the planet thrive together. Frontline industries worldwide use Komatsu solutions to develop modern infrastructure, extract fundamental minerals, maintain forests and create consumer products. The company's global service and distributor networks support customer operations to enhance safety and productivity while optimizing performance.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
03:30aRIO TINTO : and Komatsu partnering for zero-emission mining
BU
12:35aIRON ORE MINERS ARE AWASH WITH CASH, : Russell
RE
08/01Rio Tinto readies to ship trial lithium plant to Serbia
RE
07/30European ADRs Drop Nearly 0.5% as Miners, Drillers Lag
MT
07/30RIO TINTO : Combined Slides & Scripts
PU
07/30London Shares Drop as Miners, Oil, Airlines, Intertek Fall
DJ
07/30Glencore ups expectations for FY trading, lowers nickel, coal
RE
07/29Australia shares edge lower as tech stocks weigh, Origin Energy top loser
RE
07/29RIO TINTO : Miner Turquoise Hill's profit beats on strong output, metal prices
RE
07/29Miner Turquoise Hill's quarterly profit up over 33%
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 104 M - -
Net income 2021 24 559 M - -
Net cash 2021 4 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,66x
Yield 2021 13,7%
Capitalization 36 291 M 36 313 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
EV / Sales 2022 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 84,79 $
Average target price 90,14 $
Spread / Average Target 6,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Megan Clark Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC11.54%36 313
BHP GROUP26.07%115 752
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.59%54 960
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.43%35 766
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)70.62%22 937
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED23.29%12 207