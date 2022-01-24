Rio Tinto and Mongolia settle long-running dispute over Oyu Tolgoi copper mine

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Plc and the
Mongolian government said on Tuesday they have reached an
agreement to end a long-running dispute over the $6.925 billion
expansion project for the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mining project.
The deal marks a positive development for Rio, which is
reeling from Serbia's rejection last week https://www.reuters.com/article/rio-tinto-serbia/analysis-rio-tinto-has-few-options-to-save-serbia-lithium-mine-none-good-idUSKBN2JY1SZ
of its proposed lithium mine as well as local opposition to
projects in Ghana, the United States and elsewhere.
Rio Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm has visited Mongolia
twice in recent months in an attempt to salvage the project amid
mounting concerns that the economic benefits of the project for
Mongolians were being eroded.
Mongolia owns 34% of Oyu Tolgoi, one of the world's
largest-known copper and gold deposits. Rio controls the rest
through its 51% stake in Toronto-listed Turquoise Hill Resources
Ltd and operates the mine.
As part of the deal, Turquoise Hill will waive $2.4 billion
in debt owed to it by the Mongolian government. Additionally,
construction will soon start on the underground portion of Oyu
Tolgoi, with first production expected in the first half of
2023.
The expansion will be paid for with cash, the rescheduling
of existing debt repayments, and prepaid sales of copper
concentrate to Turquoise Hill.
The project also committed to buying electricity from the
Mongolian grid once it is able to meet supply. Rio said it will
work to help add renewable power to the grid. In the meantime,
the government extended an agreement to import power from China
through 2023.
"We strongly believe in the future of this country and I am
personally committed to ensuring that the people of Mongolia
benefit from Oyu Tolgoi, along with our shareholders," Stausholm
said in a statement.
Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai, Mongolia's prime minister, said
the deal "demonstrates to the world that Mongolia can work
together with investors in a sustainable manner and become a
trusted partner."
