Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/07 03:20:58 am EDT
6040.50 GBX   +1.42%
03:02aRio Tinto and Salzgitter sign MOU to study using Rio Tinto iron ore in green steelmaking
BU
02:29aRIO TINTO : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
MD
06/06Sipa Resources to Start Drilling Programs at Western Australia Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto and Salzgitter sign MOU to study using Rio Tinto iron ore in green steelmaking

06/07/2022 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto and the Salzgitter Group have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to work together towards carbon-free steelmaking by studying optimisation of Rio Tinto’s high-quality Canadian and Australian iron ore products for use in Salzgitter’s SALCOS green steel project in Germany.

Under the MOU, Rio Tinto and Salzgitter will explore optimisation of iron ore pellets, lump and fines for use in hydrogen direct reduction steelmaking. The two companies will also explore the potential for greenhouse gas emission certification across the steel value chain.

Rio Tinto produces iron ore pellets and concentrate at Iron Ore Company of Canada and iron ore lump and fines in Western Australia’s Pilbara region. The partnership will focus on the potential use of these products in the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2 Steelmaking programme, which is targeting virtually carbon-free steel production, starting step-by-step in 2025 using hydrogen direct reduction.

Rio Tinto Chief Commercial Officer Alf Barrios said “We welcome the chance to work with Salzgitter on ways to accelerate green steelmaking, in keeping with our commitment to reduce emissions across the steel value chain.

“Salzgitter has one of the world’s most advanced green steelmaking projects. Rio Tinto is excited at the opportunity of supplying our product and combining our technical expertise with that of Salzgitter to help advance the SALCOS project.”

Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH Chairman of the Management Board Ulrich Grethe said “With this alliance, we want to combine the knowledge of both companies to make further progress with low-carbon steel production.

“In this context, the Salzgitter Group is relying on strong partners, as set out in our ‘Salzgitter AG 2030’ Group strategy, in line with its motto of ‘Partnering for Circular Solutions’.”

Rio Tinto is committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and is targeting a 15% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2025 (from a 2018 baseline) and a 50% reduction by 2030. Rio Tinto’s approach to addressing Scope 3 emissions is to engage with its customers on climate change and work with them to develop the technologies to decarbonise.

Under the SALCOS program, Salzgitter’s carbon-based blast furnace route will gradually be replaced from the middle of this decade by direct reduction plants, initially operated by natural gas and then with a steadily increasing proportion of hydrogen.

riotinto.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
03:02aRio Tinto and Salzgitter sign MOU to study using Rio Tinto iron ore in green steelmakin..
BU
02:29aRIO TINTO : Raised to Buy by Jefferies
MD
06/06Sipa Resources to Start Drilling Programs at Western Australia Projects
MT
06/06Western Copper and Gold Starts Exploration and Drilling Program at Casino Project
MT
06/06MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : June 6, 2022
06/06Commodity boost lifts FTSE 100; Melrose jumps on unit sale
RE
06/06Alderan Resources Says Rio Tinto Unit Starts Drilling at Utah Project
MT
06/06Russian Aluminum Group Rusal Sues Rio Tinto to Regain 20% Stake in Alumina Refinery
MT
06/03Australian shares end higher on mining boost, post third weekly gain
RE
06/02RIO TINTO : launches Icon Partner program for the next chapter of its Argyle Pink Diamonds..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 60 181 M - -
Net income 2022 19 021 M - -
Net cash 2022 2 493 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,57x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 74,61 $
Average target price 79,05 $
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC21.75%124 014
BHP GROUP LIMITED12.67%170 762
GLENCORE PLC44.42%85 434
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC31.52%58 467
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)60.76%40 354
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.11.95%39 664