  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Rio Tinto : announces $12 million dollar Telethon partnership

10/17/2021 | 07:01am EDT
Rio Tinto has announced a new three-year partnership with Telethon aimed at improving the health and wellbeing of children in Western Australia.

The partnership, which follows a $4 million donation in 2020, starts with a new $4 million donation delivered over this Telethon weekend and continues with $4 million each year to 2023,to support further research into mental health and juvenile diabetes.

This year, Rio Tinto’s $4 million donation will be distributed between three important health initiatives, The Rio Tinto Diabetes Global Research Centre, Embrace @ Telethon Kids Institute, and The Telethon Trust.

The donation to The Rio Tinto Diabetes Global Research Centre will support critical research into Type One diabetes to improve the lives of those living with the condition, the effects of which last long beyond childhood.

Funding delivered to Embrace @ Telethon Kids Institute over the next three years will enable Embrace to grow ‘big ideas’ and provide seed funding to build the state’s first research centre devoted to the mental health of children and young people.

The partnership will also deliver vital funds to the Telethon Trust, which distributes grants annually to a range of not for profit organisations that help transform the lives of WA children.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive, Simon Trott said, “Rio Tinto is delighted to be partnering with Telethon to help deliver critical research and initiatives that will improve the wellbeing of kids all across the state.

“Telethon is an iconic Western Australian charity event and Rio Tinto and its entire workforce is really proud to support this wonderful cause.

“We’re proud that this donation will help important children’s charities and amazing medical research into diabetes and mental health for our young people.”


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 63 250 M - -
Net income 2021 22 373 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,94x
Yield 2021 15,5%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 69,27 $
Average target price 75,82 $
Spread / Average Target 9,46%
EPS Revisions
