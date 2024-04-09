Rio Tinto appoints new sales director

Rio Tinto announces the appointment of Bold Baatar to the position of global commercial director.



Bold Baatar, currently General Manager of Copper, will assume responsibility for business development and will relocate to Singapore to take up the position of Commercial Director on September 1, 2024.



In his new role, Mr. Bold will lead Rio Tinto's commercial organization and will be responsible for sales and marketing, purchasing and logistics. He will also assume leadership of the Group's business development and retain his role as Executive Committee Leader for Guinea, while continuing to lead Rio Tinto's relationships with its joint venture partners on the Simandou project.



Jakob Stausholm, Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto, said: ' Mr. Bold is the ideal candidate to help us implement our strategy to build a stronger Rio Tinto for the future. He brings deep experience across geographies, commodities and markets, and combines strong business development expertise with a focus on building world-class relationships'.



