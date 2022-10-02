Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-30 am EDT
4896.00 GBX   +0.04%
05:45pRio Tinto calls for resignation of Energy Resources of Australia Chairman
BU
04:25pRio Tinto Calls for ERA Chairman to Resign
DJ
09/30Rio Tinto - Response to Energy Resources of Australia's independent valuation report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto calls for resignation of Energy Resources of Australia Chairman

10/02/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rio Tinto has requested the resignation of Energy Resources of Australia’s (ERA) Chairman Peter Mansell to allow for board renewal and introduce new perspectives to address the material cost and schedule overruns on the critical Ranger rehabilitation project in Australia’s Northern Territory.

Following announcement of the cost and schedule overruns in February 2022, Rio Tinto has sought to work constructively with ERA’s Independent Board Committee (IBC) to find a funding solution to meet its rehabilitation obligations. This included engaging for several months on an interim entitlement offer that was deferred by the IBC in July 2022 when its proposed terms failed to obtain major shareholder support.

Despite this engagement, Rio Tinto has remained deeply concerned that the opposition to further uranium mining on the land of the Mirarr People, the Traditional Owners of the area, has not been appropriately recognised in any funding proposals put forward by the IBC.

Following last week’s release of the Grant Thornton independent valuation report which, in Rio Tinto’s view, failed to appropriately recognise the Mirarr People’s position, Rio Tinto asked the IBC to urgently develop a workable plan to fund the increased rehabilitation costs. To date, a suitable plan addressing the funding concerns has not been presented.

Rio Tinto chief executive Australia Kellie Parker said “Our utmost priority and commitment is to the rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area in a way that is consistent with the wishes of the Mirarr People. However, given our recent dealings with the IBC and last week’s release of the Grant Thornton valuation report, we do not believe that can be achieved without renewal within ERA’s board.

“We thank Peter Mansell for his contribution to ERA over many years and acknowledge his efforts to find a funding solution. However, there remains a strong difference of opinion between Rio Tinto and the IBC on the terms of rehabilitation funding, with the IBC’s view that successful rehabilitation could underpin potential future growth opportunities, despite the Mirarr People’s long-held opposition to further uranium mining on their country."

“We look forward to working with ERA to facilitate board renewal and urgently develop a workable plan to fund the increased rehabilitation costs.”

Rio Tinto’s consistent position is that the terms of any ERA funding solution should reflect fair value having regard to:

  • the material cost overruns and interim funding requirements;
  • the Mirarr People’s publicly stated position on the future development of Jabiluka; and
  • Rio Tinto’s expectation that its rehabilitation commitment will not generate any financial return.

While a funding solution for the rehabilitation is identified and agreed, Rio Tinto is progressing discussions to amend an existing A$100 million credit facility to assist ERA with its management of immediate liquidity issues.

Rio Tinto reiterates its commitment to the successful rehabilitation of the Ranger Project Area to a standard that will establish an environment similar to the adjacent Kakadu National Park.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Steve Allen, Rio Tinto’s Group Company Secretary.

riotinto.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
05:45pRio Tinto calls for resignation of Energy Resources of Australia Chairman
BU
04:25pRio Tinto Calls for ERA Chairman to Resign
DJ
09/30Rio Tinto - Response to Energy Resources of Australia's independent valuation report
AQ
09/30Turquoise Hill Gets Interim Court Order Allowing Shareholder Meeting to Consider Acquis..
MT
09/30Australian shares mark worst month since June on recession woes
RE
09/30Rio Tinto Starts Spodumene Concentrate Production At Demonstration Plant In Canada
MT
09/29Australian shares set for worst month in three on recession risks
RE
09/29Turquoise Hill Brief: Announcing Receipt of Interim Order for Propo..
MT
09/29Rio Tinto starts producing spodumene at Quebec plant
RE
09/29Rio Tinto Starts Production of Spodumene Concentrate at Demonstration Plant in Canada
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 55 734 M - -
Net income 2022 15 350 M - -
Net Debt 2022 315 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,60x
Yield 2022 10,8%
Capitalization 90 431 M 90 431 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 54,56 $
Average target price 63,92 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC0.08%90 431
BHP GROUP LIMITED17.38%125 682
GLENCORE PLC27.52%68 600
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)76.05%45 597
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-9.30%37 009
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-23.71%26 399