  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
5598.00 GBX   +0.23%
12:44pRio Tinto : completes Kemano hydropower project
PU
06:57aRIO TINTO : RBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
06:46aRIO TINTO : UBS remains Neutral
MD
Rio Tinto : completes Kemano hydropower project

12/01/2022 | 12:44pm EST
KITIMAT, Canada - Rio Tinto has commissioned a second tunnel to carry water into the Kemano Powerhouse in British Columbia, marking the end of the Kemano T2 hydropower project.

The new, 16-kilometre tunnel was filled up with water and produced its first megawatt of electricity in July 2022 after its construction was completed in May 2022. Both T1 and T2 are now operating together, ensuring the long-term reliability of the power supply for Rio Tinto's BC Works aluminium smelter in Kitimat and neighbouring communities.

Rio Tinto estimates the project contributed approximately $850 million to the BC economy and employed approximately 340 people at its peak.

Rio Tinto BC Works Director Energy and Watershed Partnerships Andrew Czornohalan said: "The completion of a second tunnel to supply water to the Kemano hydropower facility will ensure the long-term, sustainable production of low-carbon aluminium at our smelter in Kitimat. This extraordinary construction feat is the result of the work of generations of workers over three decades. Partnerships with local communities and the Cheslatta Carrier Nation have been instrumental in the project's success. I want to thank all our employees and contractors who worked so hard since day one to make this achievement happen."

The original tunnel was developed in the 1950s and operated on its own for over 70 years. At the time, a 50-metre long intake stub-tunnel was also built at Tahtsa Lake, but the construction of the second tunnel only started in the early 1990s. The project was then halted in 1995 after 8.4 kilometres, then restarted in 2018 to refurbish the initial portion of the tunnel and complete the last 7.6 kilometres. This final section of the tunnel took 30 months to dig, using a 1,300 tonne tunnel boring machine named tl'ughus by the Cheslatta Carrier Nation after a legendary giant monster snake.

As part of the demobilisation of the project, Rio Tinto donated surplus equipment to local First Nations and community organisations in Kitimat, Terrace and across the Nechako Watershed, including avalanche equipment as well as swiftwater and marine survival suits for search and rescue teams.

Contacts

Media Relations

Simon Letendre

M: +1 514 796 4973

simon.letendre@riotinto.com

Category: BC Works

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto Ltd. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 17:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 54 023 M - -
Net income 2022 14 235 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 074 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,67x
Yield 2022 8,17%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,28x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 65,5%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 66,65 $
Average target price 64,21 $
Spread / Average Target -3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC14.17%110 490
BHP GROUP LIMITED38.72%154 659
GLENCORE PLC50.29%77 505
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC12.98%49 370
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)74.78%44 912
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-11.88%31 577