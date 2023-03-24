Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:21 2023-03-23 pm EDT
5288.00 GBX   -0.58%
12:29aRio Tinto data vendor GoAnywhere's possible breach spotted in Jan-end
RE
03/23Arras Minerals Welcomes EU Critical Raw Materials Act, Bloc's Partnership With Kazakhstan
MT
03/23Personal data of Rio Tinto's Aussie staff may have been hacked - memo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto data vendor GoAnywhere's possible breach spotted in Jan-end

03/24/2023 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity firm Fortra said suspicious activity was identified within its GoAnywhere software nearly two months ago, a day after Rio Tinto in a staff memo said personal data of some of its Australian employees may have been stolen.

The internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday revealed payroll information, like payslips and overpayment letters, of a small number of the mining giants' Australian employees from January 2023 had possibly been seized by a cybercriminal group.

"On Jan. 30, 2023, we were made aware of suspicious activity within certain instances of our GoAnywhere MFTaaS solution," a Fortra spokesperson told Reuters in an email on Friday.

"We immediately took multiple steps to address this, including implementing a temporary outage of this service to prevent any further unauthorized activity."

Fortra declined to comment on specific customers when asked about Rio Tinto, but said it was notifying potentially affected customers who may have been impacted and coordinating with the U.S.' Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Over the past few weeks, a host of global firms and government institutions have reported cybersecurity incidents linked to GoAnywhere, a vendor providing data transfer services and owned by Minnesota-based Fortra. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
12:29aRio Tinto data vendor GoAnywhere's possible breach spotted in Jan-end
RE
03/23Arras Minerals Welcomes EU Critical Raw Materials Act, Bloc's Partnership With Kazakhst..
MT
03/23Personal data of Rio Tinto's Aussie staff may have been hacked - memo
RE
03/22FTSE 100 Edges Down as Property, Mining Stocks Fall
DJ
03/22RIO TINTO : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
03/22Monadelphous Secures AU$125 Million in New Contracts, Contract Extensions
MT
03/21Rio Tinto becomes first major mining company to publish site-by-site water usage data
BU
03/21Financials lift Australian shares ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
03/21U.S. Forest Service to approve land swap for Rio Tinto's Arizona mine
RE
03/21US government to republish report for Rio's Arizona mine before July
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RIO TINTO PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 51 432 M - -
Net income 2023 12 080 M - -
Net Debt 2023 671 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,27x
Yield 2023 6,88%
Capitalization 110 B 110 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
EV / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,18 $
Average target price 72,57 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dominic S. Barton Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC-8.80%109 914
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.92%148 334
GLENCORE PLC-18.25%69 088
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 280
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-20.08%38 632
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.89%34 432
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer