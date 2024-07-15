Rio Tinto: development of an 80 MW solar farm with NAC

The Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (NAC) and Rio Tinto have agreed to develop an 80 MW solar farm on Ngarluma territory, near Karratha, to supply renewable energy to Rio Tinto's iron ore operations in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.



The project, the first following a Memorandum of Understanding between the two parties, is expected to reduce Rio Tinto's emissions by 120,000 tonnes of CO2 per year by replacing up to 11% of the natural gas used.



A feasibility study is scheduled for early 2025, with commissioning in 2027.



Rio Tinto estimates that 600 to 700 MW of renewable energy will be needed by 2030 to replace the majority of the gas used.



The heads of both organizations emphasize the importance of this project for economic and environmental opportunities, as well as for strengthening their relationship.



