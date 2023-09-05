Rio Tinto PLC - London-based miner - Hires Jerome Pecresse from General Electric Co to be chief executive of its Aluminium business, replacing Ivan Vella. Rio had announced back in June that Vella had accepted a new position outside the company, having served Rio for 20 years. Pecresse, a French citizen, was until recently CEO of GE Renewable Energy, having joined the US industrial conglomerate upon GE's acquisition of the energy activities of France's Alstom SA, where he also had led Renewable Energy. Pecresse will join Rio on October 23.

"Jerome brings a wealth of experience across renewable energy, mining, business development and strategy, ideal for shaping our industry leading aluminium business for a low carbon future," explains Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm.

Current stock price in London: 5,001.00 pence

12-month change: up 5.7%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

