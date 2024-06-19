Rio Tinto invests $165 million in its Grande-Baie aluminium smelter

Rio Tinto plans to invest US$165 million in its Grande-Baie aluminum smelter (Canada) to refurbish two furnaces.



The company will also carry out feasibility studies for the possible replacement of the scrubbers and overhead cranes at the anode production center.



Reconstruction work on the concrete shell and refractory of the anode baking furnaces will be spread over two years, in 2025 and 2026.



The new equipment will enable the Grande-Baie and Laterrière plants to continue to be competitively supplied with anodes for decades to come.



Rio Tinto assures that it will offset carbon emissions related to the construction project through various initiatives, such as the planting of trees near the smelter.





