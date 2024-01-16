Rio Tinto: iron ore production down in Q4
Among its other main raw materials, aluminum production rose by 8%, bauxite by 15%, copper ore by +5% and iron ore pellets and concentrates by 7%.
On the other hand, titanium dioxide production was down, at -15% compared with Q4 2022.
We have made real progress in building our portfolio for the future, entering the recycled aluminum market in North America and advancing the world-class Simandou iron ore project in Guinea," said Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction