Rio Tinto: iron ore production down in Q4

January 16, 2024 at 04:00 am EST

In its Q4 trading update, Rio Tinto reports that iron ore production at its major Pilbara region in Western Australia fell by 2% year-on-year, to 87.5 million tonnes, while iron ore shipments declined by 1% over the same period, to 86.3 million tonnes.



Among its other main raw materials, aluminum production rose by 8%, bauxite by 15%, copper ore by +5% and iron ore pellets and concentrates by 7%.



On the other hand, titanium dioxide production was down, at -15% compared with Q4 2022.



We have made real progress in building our portfolio for the future, entering the recycled aluminum market in North America and advancing the world-class Simandou iron ore project in Guinea," said Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm.



