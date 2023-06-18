Rio Tinto iron ore train derailed at the weekend in Western Australia

MELBOURNE, June 19 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto said a
self-driving iron ore train derailed in Western Australia on
Saturday but that no one was injured in the incident.
The incident is the second such in recent years after peer
BHP Group derailed a runaway iron ore train in the same
region in late 2018.
“Rio Tinto confirms a train derailment occurred about 6.30
p.m. on Saturday night, about 20 kilometres from Dampier in the
Pilbara. The incident involved a loaded train, with
approximately 30 wagons derailed," a spokesperson said in an
emailed comment.
Rio said that it had started an investigation into the
incident and notified regulators.
"The regulator has approved recovery of the site and work to
recover the derailed wagons has commenced,” the spokesperson
said.
