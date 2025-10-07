Rio Tinto, alongside Mitsui and Nippon Steel, has announced an investment of (USD) $733m (including $389m for its share) to develop the West Angelas Sustaining project, part of the Robe River Joint Venture in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. State and federal approvals have been obtained.



The project will maintain the West Angelas hub's annual production capacity at 35 million tons and extend mining operations for several years. It will build on existing infrastructure and include new non-industrial sites and 22 km of transport roads.



According to Matthew Holcz, Managing Director of Rio Tinto Iron Ore, this project is part of 'strong partnerships' with Mitsui, Nippon Steel, and the Yinhawangka and Ngarlawangga peoples, with whom cultural heritage management plans have been developed.



The first extraction is scheduled for 2027. Approximately 600 jobs will be created during construction and 950 full-time equivalent positions will be maintained on site.