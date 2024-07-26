Rio Tinto: joint venture in renewable bio-carbon
This bio-carbon, derived from biomass residues, offers an alternative to the anthracite currently used in the ilmenite reduction process at Rio Tinto's Sorel-Tracy metallurgical complex.
The joint venture will be established on the site of a former pulp and paper mill in Thurso, Quebec.
The Quebec government has selected Rio Tinto and Aymium to jointly revitalize these facilities.
