Rio Tinto announces that its third annual Beyond Rare(TM) tender, entitled Into the Light, features 52 lots of rare diamonds from its Canadian and Australian mines.



The collection weighs 45.44 carats and highlights six 'masterpieces' as well as 39 unique diamonds and seven complementary sets.



It pays tribute to the iconic Argyle mine in Australia, which closed in 2020, and the Diavik mine in Canada, which is scheduled to close in 2026.



The highlights include two D-color, flawless white diamonds, one cut in an emerald shape weighing 5.11 carats and the other in a pear shape weighing 3.02 carats, as well as a 6.12-carat Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond.



The 52 lots will be exhibited in Hong Kong, Australia, and Antwerp, with bids closing on October 20, 2025.



Rio Tinto Diamonds said that it is difficult to overstate the significance of this latest collection from two extraordinarily beautiful places on earth: the Eastern Kimberley region of Western Australia and the Northwest Territories of Canada.