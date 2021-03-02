Rio Tinto : Chairman Simon Thompson to step down in 2022

March 3 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto Ltd said on Wednesday
Simon Thompson will step down as chairman next year after
deciding not to seek re-election as a non-executive director at
the miner's 2022 annual general meeting.
Analysts said last month Thompson would likely face
increasing pressure to step down over the board's handling of
the destruction of rock shelters, after an indigenous group
accused him of breaking a personal promise.
The destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock
shelters last year sparked a public and investor uproar that led
to the resignation of then CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques and two
deputies.
"I am ultimately accountable for the failings that led to
this tragic event," Thompson said on Wednesday.
Non-executive director Michael L'Estrange will also retire
from the board after this year's AGM, Rio said.
