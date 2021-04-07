Rio Tinto : Country-by-country Report 2019 04/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Country-by-Country Report 2019 In 2019, we paid $7.6 billion in taxes and royalties globally, including $6.2 billion in Australia. For over a decade, we have voluntarily published our taxes and payments to governments. In this report, we supplement the comprehensive disclosures in our 'Taxes Paid: Our economic contribution 2019' (2019 Taxes Paid Report) to disclose associated financial information on a country-by-country basis for all countries in which we had a taxable presence in 2019. We disclose country-by-country information including total revenues, related party revenues, income tax paid, income tax accrued, effective tax rates, number of employees and tangible assets. We also provide information about our activities in each country. For ease of reference, we have provided the country-by-country disclosures on a regional basis with associated commentary, and through a comprehensive table at the end of this report. Detailed information on our global payments to governments, our Tax Policy and approach to tax and transparency can be found in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report. This report complements and expands on those disclosures. We commit to making these additional disclosures on an annual basis. This report, coupled with our 2020 Taxes Paid Report, applies the requirements of the "Tax" standard (GRI 207) of the Global Sustainability Standards Board of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Please refer to the Basis of Preparation section for further information. Contents Introduction This page Asia Pacific 1 Americas 3 Europe 5 Africa 7 Middle East 9 Basis of preparation 10 Our 2019 Country-by-Country Report 12 Reconciliations to 2019 Annual Report 14 and Taxes Paid Report Constituent Entities by Jurisdiction 15 On the cover: Employee from Boyne Smelters Limited in Queensland, Australia This page: Train hauling iron ore in the Dampier region of Western Australia Country-by-Country Report Asia Pacific Key countries Tangible Assets Profit/(Loss) Income Tax Income Tax CBC Effective Statutory other than Cash Unrelated-Party Related Party before Income Paid (on Cash Accrued - Corporate Corporate Number of or Cash Tax Jurisdiction Revenues Revenues Total Revenues Tax Basis) Current Year Tax Rates % Tax Rate % Employees Equivalents Australia 23,480,516,475 4,735,635,805 28,216,152,280 12,295,959,341 4,244,522,207 3,982,294,058 32% 30% 18,554 27,537,269,661 China 69,840,148 25,663,560 95,503,708 3,704,406 1,798,076 2,143,039 58% 25% 175 145,866,760 Mongolia 1,174,097,441 4,252,214 1,178,349,655 (2,607,460,337) 586,338 504,660 0% 25% 3,215 9,003,283,667 New Zealand 57,390 550,070,305 550,127,695 (323,228,071) (5,182,706) - 0% 28% 641 269,618,943 Singapore 7,062,024,763 3,658,020,282 10,720,045,045 767,689,815 22,646,174 34,031,214 4% 17% 430 1,139,445,832 Australia Australia is home to the largest part of our business and is the location where we pay the most tax and royalties. We produce and export a range of commodities including iron ore, bauxite, alumina, aluminium, diamonds, salt and uranium. Of the $7.6 billion in taxes and royalties paid globally during 2019, $6.2 billion was paid in Australia, including $4.2 billion in corporate tax. The higher CBC ETR as compared with the statutory corporate tax rate is largely the consequence of the difference in treatment for tax and accounting purposes of items such as closure, capital allowances, employee provisions and rehabilitation provisions. China Our business activities in China include administration and sales and marketing support services, blending and distribution of iron ore steel powder materials, and the purchase and sale of iron ore. The higher CBC ETR as compared with the statutory corporate tax rate is largely the consequence of a mix of tax outcomes between our Chinese entities. Some entities are in a taxable position whereas other entities are in a tax loss position. The absence of an ability to group the tax losses to offset the taxable profits results in the higher CBC ETR. Mongolia Our activities in Mongolia primarily relate to the Oyu Tolgoi project which is owned by the government of Mongolia (34%) and Turquoise Hill Resources (66%). We own 50.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources. The Oyu Tolgoi copper mine is a major contributor to the Mongolian economy. Other activities in Mongolia include exploration, information and technology services, administration, and support services. The Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine is still under construction, and combined with the impairment charge recorded, this results in an operating loss position for both tax and accounting purposes in 2019 and a CBC ETR of 0%. Notwithstanding this, Oyu Tolgoi paid $305 million in taxes, royalties and other charges to Mongolian governments as disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Raid Report. The tax accrued disclosed in the table above relates to withholding tax on interest received on deposits with Mongolian banks. New Zealand New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) is a joint venture owned by Rio Tinto (79.36%) and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Company (20.64%). NZAS converts alumina into aluminium using renewable hydroelectricity. The New Zealand operations incurred losses for both accounting and tax purposes in 2019 resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. Singapore Singapore is home to our commercial centre and brings together our global sales and marketing, procurement and marine and logistics businesses, supported by functions including market analysis, economics, commercial treasury, insurance, human resources, legal, corporate relations and finance. The related party revenues for Singapore relate to activities undertaken by our commercial centre, including sales of commodities and fees for services. The primary difference between the Singapore statutory tax rate and the CBC ETR arises due to the application of tax incentives available to our operations. Our Singapore sales, marketing and procurement businesses qualified for a 5% incentive tax rate and our activities related to shipping and insurance were tax exempt. More information in relation to our Singapore commercial centre can be found in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report on our website. 2019 Country-by-Country report | riotinto.com 1 Country-by-Country Report Asia Pacific continued Other countries Tangible Assets other Unrelated- Profit/(Loss) Income Tax Income Tax CBC Effective Statutory than Cash or Party Related Party Total before Paid (on Cash Accrued - Corporate Tax Corporate Tax Number of Cash Tax Jurisdiction Revenues Revenues Revenues Income Tax Basis) Current Year Rates % Rate % Employees Equivalents Hong Kong - 483,532 483,532 216,351 - - 0% 17% 1 528 India 2,982,815 18,310,729 21,293,544 7,400,945 876,964 1,713,775 23% 30% 272 3,761,875 Indonesia 26,540 - 26,540 36,905 - - 0% 25% 3 - Japan 301,998 15,560,477 15,862,475 9,173,546 1,264,497 1,868,509 20% 23% 25 2,340,114 Kazakhstan - - - (9,689,571) - - 0% 20% 31 1,175,412 Korea, Republic of 18,929 1,679,765 1,698,694 245,609 64,237 38,495 16% 25% 9 480,465 Lao People's Democratic Republic 19,968 45,931 65,899 (1,096,127) - - 0% 35% 5 13,413 Malaysia 11,061,841 11,314,403 22,376,244 1,097,867 284,080 276,131 25% 24% 2 7,365,981 Papua New Guinea 7,449 11,832 19,281 (3,902,296) 503 508 0% 30% 2 159,352 Philippines - - - - - - 0% 30% - - Taiwan, Province of China - 256,449 256,449 19,639 8,684 4,560 23% 20% 1 - Hong Kong: We undertake minor regional administrative services in Hong Kong and earned a small amount of interest on foreign bank accounts. This income is offset by carry forward tax losses resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. India: The primary activities undertaken in India are the provision of group services, administrative and marketing support services, and the trading of iron ore steel powder materials. The lower CBC ETR as compared to the statutory corporate tax rate is due to the utilisation of brought forward tax losses against current year profits. Indonesia: All assets previously held in Indonesia have now been divested with the remaining activities related to the cessation of historic activity. The small accounting profit in this year was offset by tax losses from a prior period resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. Japan: The primary activities undertaken in Japan are administration and sales and marketing support services. The minor difference between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate relates to accounting gains arising on the liquidation of a legacy aluminium entity which are not taxable under Japanese tax law. Kazakhstan: The primary activity undertaken in Kazakhstan is exploration. Our activities in Kazakhstan resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. Korea: The primary activities undertaken in Korea are administration and sales and marketing support services. The CBC ETR is lower than the statutory tax rate due to minor permanent deductions. Laos: The primary activity undertaken in Laos is exploration. Our activities in Laos resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. Malaysia: The primary activity undertaken in Malaysia is trading and distribution of borates products. The minor differences between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate relates to certain expenses being treated as non- deductible for tax purposes. Papua New Guinea: The primary activity undertaken in Papua New Guinea is exploration. Our activities in Papua New Guinea resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. Philippines: Rio Tinto entities tax resident in the Philippines were dormant in 2019. Taiwan: The primary activities undertaken in Taiwan are administration and sales and marketing support services. The higher CBC ETR as compared to the statutory corporate tax rate is the result of a small amount of non-deductible expenditure. 2019 Country-by-Country report | riotinto.com 2 Country-by-Country Report North and South America Key countries Tangible Assets Profit/(Loss) Income Tax Income Tax CBC Effective Statutory other than Cash Unrelated-Party Related Party before Income Paid (on Cash Accrued - Corporate Tax Corporate Tax Number of or Cash Tax Jurisdiction Revenues Revenues Total Revenues Tax Basis) Current Year Rates % Rate % Employees Equivalents Brazil 1,868,271 149,436,666 151,304,937 7,662,517 6,069,641 3,145,397 41% 34% 112 122,539,510 Canada 2,974,288,139 5,896,784,500 8,871,072,639 1,298,529,330 44,734,203 220,408,796 17% 30%1 11,576 14,148,091,996 Chile 22,507 604,168 626,675 (37,465,060) 87,460,569 123,235 0% 27% 56 695,767 United States 4,925,797,077 422,422,687 5,348,219,764 (147,083,153) (19,240,047) 1,512,852 * 24%1 3,400 5,789,273,852 Rate is an approximate weighted average rate across our businesses * Refer to explanation below Brazil The primary activity we undertake in Brazil relates to our 10% interest in the Alumar alumina refinery in São Luís, Maranhão, north east Brazil - the largest alumina refinery in South America. Alumar is accounted for as a jointly controlled asset which is proportionately consolidated. We also undertake exploration activity in Brazil. The primary difference between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate is caused by losses generated from exploration activity which cannot be offset against profits from other activities. We also hold a 12% interest in the Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN) bauxite mine in Porto Trombetas, northern Brazil, one of the country's largest bauxite mines. MRN is an equity accounted unit which is not consolidated for accounting purposes and is not therefore reported in the above table. We paid $1.3 million in tax in respect of MRN in 2019 as disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report. Canada We are the largest mining and metals company operating in Canada, where we produce a range of commodities including iron ore, alumina, aluminium, diamonds, and ilmenite ore. From ilmenite ore, we produce high-quality titanium dioxide feedstock and remove iron to produce high-purity pig iron, steel billets and metal powders. The majority of the related party revenues in the table above relate to the sale of aluminium, diamonds and iron ore products to related parties located in the US, UK and Singapore. Of these, the highest proportion relates to sales to a US related party, for sale to US customers. The primary differences between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate rate relates to permanent differences including foreign branch losses which reduce Canadian taxable income, and investment tax credits on Research and Development and fixed assets. Chile The primary activity we undertake in Chile is exploration. Our activities in Chile resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. The current year tax accrued relates to corporate income tax on employee benefits. The income tax paid relates primarily to withholding tax on dividends received from Escondida. As disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report, we paid $297.3 million of corporate tax (including withholding tax on dividends) in Chile in relation to our 30% interest in the Escondida copper mine, the world's largest copper producer, located in Northern Chile. Escondida is an equity accounted unit which is not consolidated for accounting purposes and, with the exception of withholding tax paid on dividends, is therefore not reported in the table above. United States We have a number of operating assets in the United States. Our Kennecott mine is a world- class, integrated copper mining operation located just outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Our operation includes a concentrator, smelter and refinery. We also mine borates, a naturally occurring mineral, from our mine in Boron, California. The Resolution Copper project in Arizona, one of the world's largest copper deposits, is progressing to the final stage of permitting. The US consolidated group reported an overall loss for both accounting and tax purposes. The small current tax charge is for BEAT tax (Base erosion & Anti-Abuse Tax) and state income taxes. Current year tax losses will be carried forward for use in future years. In addition, the refunds shown in "Income Tax Paid (on Cash Basis)" relate to refunds received of Alternative Minimum Tax in respect of prior years. 2019 Country-by-Country report | riotinto.com 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Rio Tinto plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 20:07:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about RIO TINTO PLC 04:08p RIO TINTO : Country-by-country Report 2019 PU 04:06p RIO TINTO : Taxes Paid Report 2020 PU 11:14a European ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading MT 09:10a RIO TINTO : Begins Lithium Production at Boron Site in California MT 08:50a RIO TINTO : Berenberg Boosts Rio Tinto PT, Maintains Hold Rating MT 08:49a RIO TINTO : Barclays Lifts Rio Tinto PT, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating MT 08:05a RIO TINTO : achieves battery grade lithium production at Boron plant BU 05:00a RIO TINTO : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating MD 04:27a British midcaps at record highs on recovery optimism; weaker pound lifts FTSE.. RE 02:10a RIO TINTO : Barclays gives a Neutral rating MD