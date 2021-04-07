Rio Tinto : Country-by-country Report 2019

In 2019, we paid $7.6 billion in taxes and royalties globally, including $6.2 billion in Australia.
For over a decade, we have voluntarily published our taxes and payments to governments.
In this report, we supplement the comprehensive disclosures in our 'Taxes Paid: Our economic contribution 2019' (2019 Taxes Paid Report) to disclose associated financial information on a country-by-country basis for all countries in which we had a taxable presence in 2019. We disclose country-by-country information including total revenues, related party revenues, income tax paid, income tax accrued, effective tax rates, number of employees and tangible assets. We also provide information about our activities in each country.
For ease of reference, we have provided the country-by-country disclosures on a regional basis with associated commentary, and through a comprehensive table at the end of this report.
Detailed information on our global payments to governments, our Tax Policy and approach to tax and transparency can be found in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report. This report complements and expands on those disclosures. We commit to making these additional disclosures on an annual basis.
This report, coupled with our 2020 Taxes Paid Report, applies the requirements of the "Tax" standard (GRI 207) of the Global Sustainability Standards Board of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Please refer to the Basis of Preparation section for further information.
Country-by-Country Report
Asia Pacific
Key countries
Tangible Assets
Profit/(Loss)
Income Tax
Income Tax
CBC Effective
Statutory
other than Cash
Unrelated-Party
Related Party
before Income
Paid (on Cash
Accrued -
Corporate
Corporate
Number of
or Cash
Tax Jurisdiction
Revenues
Revenues
Total Revenues
Tax
Basis)
Current Year
Tax Rates %
Tax Rate %
Employees
Equivalents
Australia
23,480,516,475
4,735,635,805
28,216,152,280
12,295,959,341
4,244,522,207
3,982,294,058
32%
30%
18,554
27,537,269,661
China
69,840,148
25,663,560
95,503,708
3,704,406
1,798,076
2,143,039
58%
25%
175
145,866,760
Mongolia
1,174,097,441
4,252,214
1,178,349,655
(2,607,460,337)
586,338
504,660
0%
25%
3,215
9,003,283,667
New Zealand
57,390
550,070,305
550,127,695
(323,228,071)
(5,182,706)
-
0%
28%
641
269,618,943
Singapore
7,062,024,763
3,658,020,282
10,720,045,045
767,689,815
22,646,174
34,031,214
4%
17%
430
1,139,445,832
Australia
Australia is home to the largest part of our business and is the location where we
pay the most tax and royalties. We produce and export a range of commodities including iron ore, bauxite, alumina, aluminium, diamonds, salt and uranium.
Of the $7.6 billion in taxes and royalties paid globally during 2019, $6.2 billion was paid in Australia, including $4.2 billion in corporate tax.
The higher CBC ETR as compared with the statutory corporate tax rate is largely the consequence of the difference in treatment for tax and accounting purposes of items such as closure, capital allowances, employee provisions and rehabilitation provisions.
China
Our business activities in China include administration and sales and marketing support services, blending and distribution of iron ore steel powder materials, and the purchase and sale of iron ore.
The higher CBC ETR as compared with the statutory corporate tax rate is largely the consequence of a mix of tax outcomes between our Chinese entities. Some entities are in a taxable position whereas other entities are in a tax loss position. The absence of an ability to group the tax losses to offset the taxable profits results in the higher CBC ETR.
Mongolia
Our activities in Mongolia primarily relate to the Oyu Tolgoi project which is owned by the government of Mongolia (34%) and Turquoise Hill Resources (66%). We own 50.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources. The Oyu Tolgoi copper mine is a major contributor to the Mongolian economy. Other activities in Mongolia include exploration, information and technology services, administration, and support services.
The Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine is still under construction, and combined with the impairment charge recorded, this results in an operating loss position for both tax and accounting purposes in 2019 and a CBC ETR of 0%. Notwithstanding this, Oyu Tolgoi paid $305 million in taxes, royalties and other charges to Mongolian governments as disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Raid Report. The tax accrued disclosed in the table above relates to withholding tax on interest received on deposits with Mongolian banks.
New Zealand
New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) is a joint venture owned by Rio Tinto (79.36%) and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Company (20.64%). NZAS converts alumina into aluminium using renewable hydroelectricity. The New Zealand operations incurred losses for both accounting and tax purposes in 2019 resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.
Singapore
Singapore is home to our commercial centre and brings together our global sales and marketing, procurement and marine and logistics businesses, supported by functions including market analysis, economics, commercial treasury, insurance, human resources, legal, corporate relations and finance. The related party revenues for Singapore relate to activities undertaken by our commercial centre, including sales of commodities and fees for services.
The primary difference between the Singapore statutory tax rate and the CBC ETR arises due to the application of tax incentives available to our operations. Our Singapore sales, marketing and procurement businesses qualified for a 5% incentive tax rate and our activities related to shipping and insurance were tax exempt. More information in relation to our Singapore commercial centre can be found in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report on our website.
Country-by-Country Report
Asia Pacific
continued
Other countries
Tangible
Assets other
Unrelated-
Profit/(Loss)
Income Tax
Income Tax
CBC Effective
Statutory
than Cash or
Party
Related Party
Total
before
Paid (on Cash
Accrued -
Corporate Tax
Corporate Tax
Number of
Cash
Tax Jurisdiction
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
Income Tax
Basis)
Current Year
Rates %
Rate %
Employees
Equivalents
Hong Kong
-
483,532
483,532
216,351
-
-
0%
17%
1
528
India
2,982,815
18,310,729
21,293,544
7,400,945
876,964
1,713,775
23%
30%
272
3,761,875
Indonesia
26,540
-
26,540
36,905
-
-
0%
25%
3
-
Japan
301,998
15,560,477
15,862,475
9,173,546
1,264,497
1,868,509
20%
23%
25
2,340,114
Kazakhstan
-
-
-
(9,689,571)
-
-
0%
20%
31
1,175,412
Korea, Republic of
18,929
1,679,765
1,698,694
245,609
64,237
38,495
16%
25%
9
480,465
Lao People's Democratic
Republic
19,968
45,931
65,899
(1,096,127)
-
-
0%
35%
5
13,413
Malaysia
11,061,841
11,314,403
22,376,244
1,097,867
284,080
276,131
25%
24%
2
7,365,981
Papua New Guinea
7,449
11,832
19,281
(3,902,296)
503
508
0%
30%
2
159,352
Philippines
-
-
-
-
-
-
0%
30%
-
-
Taiwan, Province of China
-
256,449
256,449
19,639
8,684
4,560
23%
20%
1
-
Hong Kong:
We undertake minor regional administrative services in Hong Kong and earned a small amount of interest on foreign bank accounts. This income is offset by carry forward tax losses resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.
India:
The primary activities undertaken in India are the provision of group services, administrative and marketing support services, and the trading of iron ore steel powder materials.
The lower CBC ETR as compared to the statutory corporate tax rate is due to the utilisation of brought forward tax losses against current year profits.
Indonesia:
All assets previously held in Indonesia have now been divested with the remaining activities related to the cessation of historic activity. The small accounting profit in this year was offset by tax losses from a prior period resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.
Japan:
The primary activities undertaken in Japan are administration and sales and marketing support services. The minor difference between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate relates to accounting gains arising on the liquidation of a legacy aluminium entity which are not taxable under Japanese tax law.
Kazakhstan:
The primary activity undertaken in Kazakhstan is exploration. Our activities in Kazakhstan resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.
Korea:
The primary activities undertaken in Korea are administration and sales and marketing support services. The CBC ETR is lower than the statutory tax rate due to minor permanent deductions.
Laos:
The primary activity undertaken in Laos is exploration. Our activities in Laos resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.
Malaysia:
The primary activity undertaken in Malaysia is trading and distribution of borates products. The minor differences between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate relates to certain expenses being treated as non- deductible for tax purposes.
Papua New Guinea:
The primary activity undertaken in Papua New Guinea is exploration. Our activities in Papua New Guinea resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.
Philippines:
Rio Tinto entities tax resident in the Philippines were dormant in 2019.
Taiwan:
The primary activities undertaken in Taiwan are administration and sales and marketing support services. The higher CBC ETR as compared to the statutory corporate tax rate is the result of a small amount of non-deductible expenditure.
Country-by-Country Report
North and South America
Key countries
Tangible Assets
Profit/(Loss)
Income Tax
Income Tax
CBC Effective
Statutory
other than Cash
Unrelated-Party
Related Party
before Income
Paid (on Cash
Accrued -
Corporate Tax
Corporate Tax
Number of
or Cash
Tax Jurisdiction
Revenues
Revenues
Total Revenues
Tax
Basis)
Current Year
Rates %
Rate %
Employees
Equivalents
Brazil
1,868,271
149,436,666
151,304,937
7,662,517
6,069,641
3,145,397
41%
34%
112
122,539,510
Canada
2,974,288,139
5,896,784,500
8,871,072,639
1,298,529,330
44,734,203
220,408,796
17%
30%1
11,576
14,148,091,996
Chile
22,507
604,168
626,675
(37,465,060)
87,460,569
123,235
0%
27%
56
695,767
United States
4,925,797,077
422,422,687
5,348,219,764
(147,083,153)
(19,240,047)
1,512,852
*
24%1
3,400
5,789,273,852
Rate is an approximate weighted average rate across our businesses * Refer to explanation below
Brazil
The primary activity we undertake in Brazil relates to our 10% interest in the Alumar alumina refinery in São Luís, Maranhão, north east Brazil - the largest alumina refinery in South America. Alumar is accounted for as a jointly controlled asset which is proportionately consolidated. We also undertake exploration activity in Brazil. The primary difference between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate is caused by losses generated from exploration activity which cannot be offset against profits from other activities.
We also hold a 12% interest in the Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN) bauxite mine in Porto Trombetas, northern Brazil, one of the country's largest bauxite mines. MRN is an equity accounted unit which is not consolidated for accounting purposes and is not therefore reported in the above table. We paid $1.3 million in tax in respect of MRN in 2019 as disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report.
Canada
We are the largest mining and metals company operating in Canada, where we produce a range of commodities including iron ore, alumina, aluminium, diamonds, and ilmenite ore. From ilmenite ore, we produce high-quality titanium dioxide feedstock and remove iron to produce high-purity pig iron, steel billets and metal powders. The majority of the related party revenues in the table above relate to the sale of aluminium, diamonds and iron ore products to related parties located in the US, UK and Singapore. Of these, the highest proportion relates to sales to a US related party, for sale to US customers.
The primary differences between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate rate relates to permanent differences including foreign branch losses which reduce Canadian taxable income, and investment tax credits on Research and Development and fixed assets.
Chile
The primary activity we undertake in Chile is exploration. Our activities in Chile resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. The current year tax accrued relates to corporate income tax on employee benefits.
The income tax paid relates primarily to withholding tax on dividends received from Escondida.
As disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report, we paid $297.3 million of corporate tax (including withholding tax on dividends) in Chile in relation to our 30% interest in the Escondida copper mine, the world's largest copper producer, located in Northern Chile. Escondida is an equity accounted unit which is not consolidated for accounting purposes and, with the exception of withholding tax paid on dividends, is therefore not reported in the table above.
United States
We have a number of operating assets in the United States. Our Kennecott mine is a world- class, integrated copper mining operation located just outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Our operation includes a concentrator, smelter and refinery. We also mine borates, a naturally occurring mineral, from our mine in Boron, California.
The Resolution Copper project in Arizona, one of the world's largest copper deposits, is progressing to the final stage of permitting.
The US consolidated group reported an overall loss for both accounting and tax purposes. The small current tax charge is for BEAT tax (Base erosion & Anti-Abuse Tax) and state income taxes. Current year tax losses will be carried forward for use in future years. In addition, the refunds shown in "Income Tax Paid (on Cash Basis)" relate to refunds received of Alternative Minimum Tax in respect of prior years.
