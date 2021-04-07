Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rio Tinto plc    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/07 11:39:44 am
5743 GBX   +2.06%
04:08pRIO TINTO  : Country-by-country Report 2019
PU
04:06pRIO TINTO  : Taxes Paid Report 2020
PU
11:14aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rio Tinto : Country-by-country Report 2019

04/07/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Country-by-Country Report 2019

In 2019, we paid $7.6 billion in taxes and royalties globally, including $6.2 billion in Australia.

For over a decade, we have voluntarily published our taxes and payments to governments.

In this report, we supplement the comprehensive disclosures in our 'Taxes Paid: Our economic contribution 2019' (2019 Taxes Paid Report) to disclose associated financial information on a country-by-country basis for all countries in which we had a taxable presence in 2019. We disclose country-by-country information including total revenues, related party revenues, income tax paid, income tax accrued, effective tax rates, number of employees and tangible assets. We also provide information about our activities in each country.

For ease of reference, we have provided the country-by-country disclosures on a regional basis with associated commentary, and through a comprehensive table at the end of this report.

Detailed information on our global payments to governments, our Tax Policy and approach to tax and transparency can be found in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report. This report complements and expands on those disclosures. We commit to making these additional disclosures on an annual basis.

This report, coupled with our 2020 Taxes Paid Report, applies the requirements of the "Tax" standard (GRI 207) of the Global Sustainability Standards Board of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). Please refer to the Basis of Preparation section for further information.

Contents

Introduction

This page

Asia Pacific

1

Americas

3

Europe

5

Africa

7

Middle East

9

Basis of preparation

10

Our 2019 Country-by-Country Report

12

Reconciliations to 2019 Annual Report

14

and Taxes Paid Report

Constituent Entities by Jurisdiction

15

On the cover: Employee from Boyne Smelters Limited in Queensland, Australia

This page: Train hauling iron ore in the Dampier region of Western Australia

Country-by-Country Report

Asia Pacific

Key countries

Tangible Assets

Profit/(Loss)

Income Tax

Income Tax

CBC Effective

Statutory

other than Cash

Unrelated-Party

Related Party

before Income

Paid (on Cash

Accrued -

Corporate

Corporate

Number of

or Cash

Tax Jurisdiction

Revenues

Revenues

Total Revenues

Tax

Basis)

Current Year

Tax Rates %

Tax Rate %

Employees

Equivalents

Australia

23,480,516,475

4,735,635,805

28,216,152,280

12,295,959,341

4,244,522,207

3,982,294,058

32%

30%

18,554

27,537,269,661

China

69,840,148

25,663,560

95,503,708

3,704,406

1,798,076

2,143,039

58%

25%

175

145,866,760

Mongolia

1,174,097,441

4,252,214

1,178,349,655

(2,607,460,337)

586,338

504,660

0%

25%

3,215

9,003,283,667

New Zealand

57,390

550,070,305

550,127,695

(323,228,071)

(5,182,706)

-

0%

28%

641

269,618,943

Singapore

7,062,024,763

3,658,020,282

10,720,045,045

767,689,815

22,646,174

34,031,214

4%

17%

430

1,139,445,832

Australia

Australia is home to the largest part of our business and is the location where we

pay the most tax and royalties. We produce and export a range of commodities including iron ore, bauxite, alumina, aluminium, diamonds, salt and uranium.

Of the $7.6 billion in taxes and royalties paid globally during 2019, $6.2 billion was paid in Australia, including $4.2 billion in corporate tax.

The higher CBC ETR as compared with the statutory corporate tax rate is largely the consequence of the difference in treatment for tax and accounting purposes of items such as closure, capital allowances, employee provisions and rehabilitation provisions.

China

Our business activities in China include administration and sales and marketing support services, blending and distribution of iron ore steel powder materials, and the purchase and sale of iron ore.

The higher CBC ETR as compared with the statutory corporate tax rate is largely the consequence of a mix of tax outcomes between our Chinese entities. Some entities are in a taxable position whereas other entities are in a tax loss position. The absence of an ability to group the tax losses to offset the taxable profits results in the higher CBC ETR.

Mongolia

Our activities in Mongolia primarily relate to the Oyu Tolgoi project which is owned by the government of Mongolia (34%) and Turquoise Hill Resources (66%). We own 50.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources. The Oyu Tolgoi copper mine is a major contributor to the Mongolian economy. Other activities in Mongolia include exploration, information and technology services, administration, and support services.

The Oyu Tolgoi underground copper mine is still under construction, and combined with the impairment charge recorded, this results in an operating loss position for both tax and accounting purposes in 2019 and a CBC ETR of 0%. Notwithstanding this, Oyu Tolgoi paid $305 million in taxes, royalties and other charges to Mongolian governments as disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Raid Report. The tax accrued disclosed in the table above relates to withholding tax on interest received on deposits with Mongolian banks.

New Zealand

New Zealand's Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) is a joint venture owned by Rio Tinto (79.36%) and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Company (20.64%). NZAS converts alumina into aluminium using renewable hydroelectricity. The New Zealand operations incurred losses for both accounting and tax purposes in 2019 resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.

Singapore

Singapore is home to our commercial centre and brings together our global sales and marketing, procurement and marine and logistics businesses, supported by functions including market analysis, economics, commercial treasury, insurance, human resources, legal, corporate relations and finance. The related party revenues for Singapore relate to activities undertaken by our commercial centre, including sales of commodities and fees for services.

The primary difference between the Singapore statutory tax rate and the CBC ETR arises due to the application of tax incentives available to our operations. Our Singapore sales, marketing and procurement businesses qualified for a 5% incentive tax rate and our activities related to shipping and insurance were tax exempt. More information in relation to our Singapore commercial centre can be found in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report on our website.

2019 Country-by-Country report | riotinto.com

1

Country-by-Country Report

Asia Pacific

continued

Other countries

Tangible

Assets other

Unrelated-

Profit/(Loss)

Income Tax

Income Tax

CBC Effective

Statutory

than Cash or

Party

Related Party

Total

before

Paid (on Cash

Accrued -

Corporate Tax

Corporate Tax

Number of

Cash

Tax Jurisdiction

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

Income Tax

Basis)

Current Year

Rates %

Rate %

Employees

Equivalents

Hong Kong

-

483,532

483,532

216,351

-

-

0%

17%

1

528

India

2,982,815

18,310,729

21,293,544

7,400,945

876,964

1,713,775

23%

30%

272

3,761,875

Indonesia

26,540

-

26,540

36,905

-

-

0%

25%

3

-

Japan

301,998

15,560,477

15,862,475

9,173,546

1,264,497

1,868,509

20%

23%

25

2,340,114

Kazakhstan

-

-

-

(9,689,571)

-

-

0%

20%

31

1,175,412

Korea, Republic of

18,929

1,679,765

1,698,694

245,609

64,237

38,495

16%

25%

9

480,465

Lao People's Democratic

Republic

19,968

45,931

65,899

(1,096,127)

-

-

0%

35%

5

13,413

Malaysia

11,061,841

11,314,403

22,376,244

1,097,867

284,080

276,131

25%

24%

2

7,365,981

Papua New Guinea

7,449

11,832

19,281

(3,902,296)

503

508

0%

30%

2

159,352

Philippines

-

-

-

-

-

-

0%

30%

-

-

Taiwan, Province of China

-

256,449

256,449

19,639

8,684

4,560

23%

20%

1

-

Hong Kong:

We undertake minor regional administrative services in Hong Kong and earned a small amount of interest on foreign bank accounts. This income is offset by carry forward tax losses resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.

India:

The primary activities undertaken in India are the provision of group services, administrative and marketing support services, and the trading of iron ore steel powder materials.

The lower CBC ETR as compared to the statutory corporate tax rate is due to the utilisation of brought forward tax losses against current year profits.

Indonesia:

All assets previously held in Indonesia have now been divested with the remaining activities related to the cessation of historic activity. The small accounting profit in this year was offset by tax losses from a prior period resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.

Japan:

The primary activities undertaken in Japan are administration and sales and marketing support services. The minor difference between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate relates to accounting gains arising on the liquidation of a legacy aluminium entity which are not taxable under Japanese tax law.

Kazakhstan:

The primary activity undertaken in Kazakhstan is exploration. Our activities in Kazakhstan resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.

Korea:

The primary activities undertaken in Korea are administration and sales and marketing support services. The CBC ETR is lower than the statutory tax rate due to minor permanent deductions.

Laos:

The primary activity undertaken in Laos is exploration. Our activities in Laos resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.

Malaysia:

The primary activity undertaken in Malaysia is trading and distribution of borates products. The minor differences between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate relates to certain expenses being treated as non- deductible for tax purposes.

Papua New Guinea:

The primary activity undertaken in Papua New Guinea is exploration. Our activities in Papua New Guinea resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%.

Philippines:

Rio Tinto entities tax resident in the Philippines were dormant in 2019.

Taiwan:

The primary activities undertaken in Taiwan are administration and sales and marketing support services. The higher CBC ETR as compared to the statutory corporate tax rate is the result of a small amount of non-deductible expenditure.

2019 Country-by-Country report | riotinto.com

2

Country-by-Country Report

North and South America

Key countries

Tangible Assets

Profit/(Loss)

Income Tax

Income Tax

CBC Effective

Statutory

other than Cash

Unrelated-Party

Related Party

before Income

Paid (on Cash

Accrued -

Corporate Tax

Corporate Tax

Number of

or Cash

Tax Jurisdiction

Revenues

Revenues

Total Revenues

Tax

Basis)

Current Year

Rates %

Rate %

Employees

Equivalents

Brazil

1,868,271

149,436,666

151,304,937

7,662,517

6,069,641

3,145,397

41%

34%

112

122,539,510

Canada

2,974,288,139

5,896,784,500

8,871,072,639

1,298,529,330

44,734,203

220,408,796

17%

30%1

11,576

14,148,091,996

Chile

22,507

604,168

626,675

(37,465,060)

87,460,569

123,235

0%

27%

56

695,767

United States

4,925,797,077

422,422,687

5,348,219,764

(147,083,153)

(19,240,047)

1,512,852

*

24%1

3,400

5,789,273,852

  • Rate is an approximate weighted average rate across our businesses * Refer to explanation below

Brazil

The primary activity we undertake in Brazil relates to our 10% interest in the Alumar alumina refinery in São Luís, Maranhão, north east Brazil - the largest alumina refinery in South America. Alumar is accounted for as a jointly controlled asset which is proportionately consolidated. We also undertake exploration activity in Brazil. The primary difference between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate tax rate is caused by losses generated from exploration activity which cannot be offset against profits from other activities.

We also hold a 12% interest in the Mineração Rio do Norte (MRN) bauxite mine in Porto Trombetas, northern Brazil, one of the country's largest bauxite mines. MRN is an equity accounted unit which is not consolidated for accounting purposes and is not therefore reported in the above table. We paid $1.3 million in tax in respect of MRN in 2019 as disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report.

Canada

We are the largest mining and metals company operating in Canada, where we produce a range of commodities including iron ore, alumina, aluminium, diamonds, and ilmenite ore. From ilmenite ore, we produce high-quality titanium dioxide feedstock and remove iron to produce high-purity pig iron, steel billets and metal powders. The majority of the related party revenues in the table above relate to the sale of aluminium, diamonds and iron ore products to related parties located in the US, UK and Singapore. Of these, the highest proportion relates to sales to a US related party, for sale to US customers.

The primary differences between the CBC ETR and the statutory corporate rate relates to permanent differences including foreign branch losses which reduce Canadian taxable income, and investment tax credits on Research and Development and fixed assets.

Chile

The primary activity we undertake in Chile is exploration. Our activities in Chile resulted in losses for both accounting and tax purposes resulting in a CBC ETR of 0%. The current year tax accrued relates to corporate income tax on employee benefits.

The income tax paid relates primarily to withholding tax on dividends received from Escondida.

As disclosed in our 2019 Taxes Paid Report, we paid $297.3 million of corporate tax (including withholding tax on dividends) in Chile in relation to our 30% interest in the Escondida copper mine, the world's largest copper producer, located in Northern Chile. Escondida is an equity accounted unit which is not consolidated for accounting purposes and, with the exception of withholding tax paid on dividends, is therefore not reported in the table above.

United States

We have a number of operating assets in the United States. Our Kennecott mine is a world- class, integrated copper mining operation located just outside Salt Lake City, Utah. Our operation includes a concentrator, smelter and refinery. We also mine borates, a naturally occurring mineral, from our mine in Boron, California.

The Resolution Copper project in Arizona, one of the world's largest copper deposits, is progressing to the final stage of permitting.

The US consolidated group reported an overall loss for both accounting and tax purposes. The small current tax charge is for BEAT tax (Base erosion & Anti-Abuse Tax) and state income taxes. Current year tax losses will be carried forward for use in future years. In addition, the refunds shown in "Income Tax Paid (on Cash Basis)" relate to refunds received of Alternative Minimum Tax in respect of prior years.

2019 Country-by-Country report | riotinto.com

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rio Tinto plc published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 20:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RIO TINTO PLC
04:08pRIO TINTO  : Country-by-country Report 2019
PU
04:06pRIO TINTO  : Taxes Paid Report 2020
PU
11:14aEuropean ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading
MT
09:10aRIO TINTO  : Begins Lithium Production at Boron Site in California
MT
08:50aRIO TINTO  : Berenberg Boosts Rio Tinto PT, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
08:49aRIO TINTO  : Barclays Lifts Rio Tinto PT, Maintains Equal-Weight Rating
MT
08:05aRIO TINTO  : achieves battery grade lithium production at Boron plant
BU
05:00aRIO TINTO  : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04:27aBritish midcaps at record highs on recovery optimism; weaker pound lifts FTSE..
RE
02:10aRIO TINTO  : Barclays gives a Neutral rating
MD
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 56 075 M - -
Net income 2021 18 880 M - -
Net cash 2021 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,89x
Yield 2021 9,54%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,29x
EV / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 47 500
Free-Float 65,2%
Chart RIO TINTO PLC
Duration : Period :
Rio Tinto plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RIO TINTO PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 86,79 $
Last Close Price 77,82 $
Spread / Highest target 50,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gerard L'Estrange Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC2.87%128 999
BHP GROUP8.13%165 349
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC22.23%50 841
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.25.63%40 806
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)41.73%18 703
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED9.44%10 792
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ